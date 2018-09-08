President Donald Trump's administration punished Russia this week with sanctions for its alleged nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian double agent near his home in southern England. The Kremlin strongly disputes the allegation.

However, a number prominent opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin — journalists, politicians, former associates — have died or been injured in violent or suspicious circumstances, both at home and abroad. These incidents have included poisonings:

- Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian pro-democracy activist, was almost fatally poisoned twice in two years, in May 2015 and February 2017. "I experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning, both times in Moscow," he said in a USA TODAY interview last year. "Both times, symptoms came on suddenly and out of nowhere. Both times spending weeks in a coma on life support machines. Both times, doctors set my chance of survival at 5%, so I’m very fortunate to be here today. " Kara-Murza has been a vocal critic of what he says is a Kremlin policy of assassinating political enemies.

- Alexander Litvinenko died in London in 2006 after ingesting polonium-210, allegedly during a meeting at a restaurant with ex-KGB contacts Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun. At the time of his poisoning, Litvinenko was working for the British secret service. The British government concluded he was likely poisoned by the Russian government. Polonium-210 is a highly toxic poison that, similar to the Novichok nerve agent that allegedly poisoned Sergei Skripal and his daughter, can only be manufactured with state help.

- Victor Yushchenko, Ukraine's former president, mysteriously fell in 2004 when he was an opposition candidate. His blood samples showed abnormally high levels of a dioxin called TCDD, a chemical compound that can cause cancer and organ disease. It may have been secretly placed in his food. Yushchenko developed lesions that disfigured his face and led to severe abdominal and back pain, although he survived and later became president. He accused Russia of being behind a plot to kill him.

Other Putin opponents have met violent ends:

- Nikolai Glushkov was found strangled in his home near London in March. Glushkov was a close associate of Boris Berezovsky, a one-time Putin ally who Moscow accused of embezzling money from Aeroflot, Russia's state airline.

- Boris Nemtsov, a Russian opposition leader, was shot to death in 2015 while walking after dinner with his girlfriend in a security zone near the Kremlin. Two Chechen suspects, one a former bodyguard to Chechen leader and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov, were arrested but the investigation did not reveal whether anyone ordered the hit.

- Boris Berezovsky, an oligarch who was once Putin's right-hand man, was found hanged at his mansion outside London in 2013.

- Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian tax lawyer died in prison in 2009 while investigating the alleged theft of $230 million by Russian government officials. No one was ever charged.

- Anna Politkovskaya, an investigative journalist who exposed Russian atrocities during the war in the restive Russian republic of Chechnya, was gunned down in her Moscow apartment stairway in 2006. Former police officer Dmitry Pavliutchenkov was convicted of ordering surveillance of the journalist but denied killing her.

Yet more incidents in recent years include:

- A former member of the Russian parliament was gunned down in broad daylight in Ukraine's capital of Kiev.

-A longtime Russian ambassador to the United Nations dropped dead at work.

-A Russian-backed commander in the breakaway Ukrainian province of Donetsk was blown up in an elevator.

-A Russian media executive was found dead in a Washington, D.C., hotel room.

Bill Browder is one of Russia's most high-profile public enemies and has been for years. He helped draft a law — the Magnitsky Act, named after the lawyer who died in a Russian prison in 2009 — that holds Russian officials accountable for fraud, tax evasion, human-rights abuses and other corrupt practices. Browder thinks he or anyone who crosses Putin could end up like Skripal or other Russians on Putin's "hit list."

"Putin is a complete criminal," Browder said in a phone interview with USA TODAY in March. "Everyone who is at odds with him is at risk.”

Contributing: Oren Dorell

