There are workplace rules that aren't in any manual.

Getty Images

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., a human-resources expert, is tackling your questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society.

The questions submitted by readers and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: I work at a department store where associates agreed to sign a contract to respect all associates. An associate was annoyed at me and told me "to shut the f--- up" for no reason. I reported this to our supervisor, but nothing came of it. I never got an explanation or an apology after the incident. Now that associate is a supervisor. Shouldn't she have been fired for violating the contract? -- Victor

Johnny C. Taylor: Vulgar conduct of any sort in the workplace is always inappropriate.

That being said, I wouldn’t assume your supervisor didn’t do anything about your complaint just because you were not specifically informed about what the company did in response to your complaint.

As a former retail human resource executive, I can assure you that, because of employee privacy concerns, there are many instances in which disciplinary action is taken but we don’t publicly announce what action we took. It’s possible the supervisor did speak to — and perhaps even reprimanded — the associate.

Let’s turn to the contract you have with your employer. Without seeing the actual language of the “contract,” I can’t really tell if your company breached its obligation to fire the associate. As a practical matter, you’re unlikely to be entitled to anything even if the company did fail to meet its part of the deal.

At the end of the day, you should assess whether management tolerates this kind of behavior and doesn’t “walk the talk.” If you continue to witness such actions, you might consider changing employers.

Most employers respect the value of a collegial work environment, as it leads to greater customer satisfaction. Find an employer where you are happy!

Q: What are the rules on scheduling and how long and late an employer can make you work? We never know what time we will get off work each day. We're on our feet all day, working 10 to 12 hours, five days a week. Do I have any options? – Charris

Taylor: The federal Fair Labor Standards Act does not place a limit on the number of hours that an employee age 16 or older can be required to work.

But some states do restrict an employer’s ability to require an employee to work long hours. You should check your state’s Department of Labor website for work and overtime laws.

As far as your options go, you didn’t say whether you’ve tried talking with your supervisor. If not, that’s the place to start. Explain your concerns about the lack of predictability and length of workdays.

Society for Human Resource Management CEO Johnny C. Taylor

Delane Rouse

But do your homework first. Take time to consider what specific changes you’d like to see. Do you want a written schedule that is posted in advance? Shorter shifts? Alternate workweek schedules in which you get an extra day off for working longer hours the other days?

Know that there might be reasons for the expectation of longer hours. But you can ask your supervisor whether the two of you can work together to figure out a schedule in advance, when possible.

Some jobs require standing for long periods, and that should have been discussed with you when you started your job.

Even so, you can ask for permission to use a stool or chair to sit and rest your feet for short periods. The answer might depend upon your work environment and specific job. An anti-fatigue mat to stand on might be of help, too.

Lastly, talk with your employer to make sure you’re getting break time as set by your company’s policy. Many states require employers to provide employees with meal and rest periods based on the number of hours they work. Again, you can check your state’s Department of Labor website for more information.

