Tallahassee police are investigating a shooting in a bar and restaurant complex near Bradfordville and Thomasville roads Friday evening.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An unidentified man shot and killed himself Friday evening after wounding at least four people at a yoga studio, according to Tallahassee officials.

City spokeswoman Alison Faris confirmed that the shooter was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. City Manager Reese Goad said four people were wounded.

A short time later, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan said five patients were brought to the hospital. She didn’t know the condition of the patients, but they were being assessed.

Alex Redding was in a bar downstairs from the Hot Yoga studio when a woman ran in hyperventilating followed by a man with blood on his head. Redding said two to three other people entered the bar seeking assistance and said that a tall man with a beard was inside the studio acting strange and began shooting during the class.

The man with blood on his head told the patrons he tried to stop the shooter but was pistol-whipped before the shooter then shot himself.

The incident immediately interrupted the gubernatorial campaign of Mayor Andrew Gillum, who tweeted he was "deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today."

"No act of gun violence is acceptable," he wrote. "I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight."

It is unclear the extent of the injuries of those wounded.

Outside the bar, crowds began to gather including State Attorney Jack Campbell and Commissioner Scott Maddox.

