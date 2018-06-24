WASHINGTON — Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she had an affair with Donald Trump and was paid to keep quiet about it, was to sit down for an interview Monday with the federal prosecutors investigating his lawyer Michael Cohen, according to a person close to the probe.

The interview, first reported by The Washington Post, was to take place in New York, said the source who requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

But late Sunday, Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, tweeted that the meeting was off.

"So I was just informed by the US Attys office that they are canceling the mtg tmrw scheduled with me and my client (for weeks) because the press found out about the mtg and they can’t handle a few cameras outside their offices. If they consider this a big deal, how will they ever bring any serious criminal charges against Cohen et al., let alone handle a trial, in such a high profile matter? We have bent over backwards to accommodate them. This is unheard of. We remain willing to cooperate but something isn’t right..."

So I was just informed by the US Attys office that they are canceling the mtg tmrw scheduled with me and my client (for weeks) because the press found out about the mtg and they can’t handle a few cameras outside their offices. If they consider this a big deal, how will they... — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 25, 2018

Cohen has not been charged with a crime, but he has been the subject of a months-long criminal investigation that burst into public view when the FBI raided his home and offices in April. Investigators are examining his business dealings as well as potential campaign-finance violations.

Cohen has acknowledged paying $130,000 to Daniels weeks before the 2016 presidential election. In a recent financial report with government ethics officials President Trump said he repaid Cohen.

Trump has denied the affair, which Daniels said occurred in 2006.

Attempts to reach federal prosecutors in New York were unsuccessful Sunday afternoon. Cohen and his attorney did not immediately respond to interview requests.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, and Avenatti have cooperated with prosecutors. They also are suing Cohen and Trump in an effort to break free of the confidentiality agreement with Cohen in exchange for the $130,000.

A federal judge is California, however, has put Daniels' lawsuit on hold, as the criminal investigation unfolds in New York.

