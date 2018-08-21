WASHINGTON – The 38 law clerks who began work at the Supreme Court in the summer of 1993 were a typically talented bunch. Three-quarters of them boasted degrees from Yale, Harvard, Stanford or the University of Chicago, the nation's four top law schools.

They were an ambitious bunch as well. Among them were a future university president, U.S. solicitor general, Federal Communications Commission chairman, Pulitzer Prize winner and, predictably, several federal judges.

Amid that heady crowd, Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy's five clerks didn't stand out. Most of them played in weekly pickup basketball games on the building's fifth floor – the "highest court in the land." When it was their turn to host the clerks' weekly happy hour, they opted for Popeyes chicken and beer.

No one could have known that Kennedy's chambers included not just one, but possibly two future Supreme Court justices – Neil Gorsuch, confirmed to the high court last year, and Brett Kavanaugh, whose nomination is pending in the Senate.

“Had I known that I was walking among giants and breathing this rarefied air, I would have at least posed for more pictures with them,” Miles Ehrlich, a fellow Kennedy clerk and now a white-collar defense attorney in California, quipped.

Only seven Supreme Court law clerks have ascended to the bench themselves, including four current justices. In addition to Gorsuch, Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan were clerks.

But if Kavanaugh is confirmed, it would make Kennedy the first justice to watch two former clerks reach the bench – much less two from the same term.

Gorsuch, polished and erudite by age 26, was known as a no-nonsense clerk who split his time between Kennedy and retired Justice Byron White from his home state of Colorado. His duties for White at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit kept him away from Washington for much of the time.

Kavanaugh, genial and down-to-earth at 28, had a reputation for burning the midnight oil, as well as shooting jump shots and organizing social events. When his name was added to President Donald Trump's list of potential nominees last fall, he instantly became the front-runner for the next opening – an opening that Kennedy created with his retirement last month.

His fellow clerks apparently saw it coming long ago.

"I think people had a sense that he was somebody who was on an upward trajectory,” fellow Kennedy clerk Nate Forrester, now an attorney-adviser with the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, said. "He worked prodigiously long hours.”

“All of us would stay pretty late, but Brett might stay exceptionally late," federal District Court Judge Gary Feinerman, another of the Kennedy clerks that term, recalled. "Justice Kennedy would often encourage Brett to take his foot off the gas just a bit.”

Feinerman – who in 2010 became Barack Obama's choice for a judgeship in the president's home state of Illinois – said Kennedy's clerks were no smarter or more capable than their peers, whether they worked for the senior justice, Harry Blackmun, or the rookie, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"At the time, we were just a typical group of clerks," he said.

'An extra gear'

The 1993 term coincided with the start of Bill Clinton's presidency and ended just months before the "Republican revolution" in Congress. But for Kennedy, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, the caseload was rather ordinary, ranging from jury rules to waste disposal.

A copyright case that stood out involved the hip-hop group 2 Live Crew's parody of Roy Orbison's hit song, "Oh, Pretty Woman." Ehrlich recalled reading aloud lyrics, such as "Bald-headed woman, girl your hair won't grow," for Kennedy to compare to the version he knew.

"I’m not sure any of us were particularly competent to be pop music critics, but it was a rather memorable moment,” Ehrlich said.

The clerks split up the workload – preparing memos for all the justices on thousands of cases that would not be heard, as well as digging into more than 90 cases granted for oral argument. Each month, they divided up those cases, with Gorsuch joining in group discussions held in Kennedy's office.

By all accounts, Kavanaugh put in the longest hours. “He seemed to have sort of an extra gear that he could kick into when the rest of us were just absolutely exhausted,” Ehrlich said.

The clerks were divided ideologically – Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Forrester on the right, Ehrlich and Feinerman on the left. That led to heated discussions that Kennedy encouraged.

“He valued that, because he would like to hear different perspectives on cases when we were discussing them,” Feinerman recalled. “It was all very friendly and professional."

In most of those discussions, “I don’t think it’s any surprise that Brett and Neil were on the right side of the 50-yard line,” he said.

Ehrlich shared office space with Kavanaugh throughout the term. "There were times on some cases when Brett and I would really go at it,” he said. “But over time, there were also plenty of cases where we agreed.”

A look at Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Driving right

Kavanaugh himself often has recalled organizing a clerks' trip to a Baltimore Orioles baseball game, with not just Kennedy but former Chief Justice William Rehnquist in tow. The chief went virtually unrecognized riding the rails and walking the streets. For security, the group had a single U.S. marshal.

"The whole day went off without a hitch, although I can't say I enjoyed any of it until we were all safely back in D.C. and went our own ways," Kavanaugh said last year in a speech honoring Rehnquist.

"But I do remember when the chief said to me as we left Union Station at the end of the day that the trip had been enjoyable and very well-organized. … From the chief, that was the highest praise."

When they weren't working, Kavanaugh would join Feinerman, Erhlich, Forrester and clerks from other justices' chambers to play hoops. The 4-on-4 games were organized by Julius Genachowski, who clerked for Associate Justice David Souter and would become Federal Communications Commission chairman under Obama.

It was a way to blow off steam in the late afternoon, but it didn't signify the end of the work day. After the games, they would shower, grab dinner and return to their desks.

Kavanaugh was known for his ball-handling skills and "a running, one-hand floater" of the type later made famous by Tony Parker, Forrester said.

"He had a decent jump shot, a proficient jump shot, better than most," Feinerman judges. "And he was pretty quick.”

But Ehrlich, the most liberal of the Kennedy clerks, noticed one proclivity.

“Brett was a pretty skilled ball-handler and very good at driving to the right," Ehrlich said. "But come to think about it – I don’t think I ever saw him drive left.”

