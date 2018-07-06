A bison in Yellowstone National Park gored a woman Wednesday morning after a group of park goers crowded the animal, the National Park Service said in a statement Thursday.

Kim Hancock, 59, of Santa Rosa, Calif., stood within ten yards from the bull bison when the angered creature charged. It then immediately left the area, the park service said.

Hancock sustained a hip injury, but was in good condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, the park service said.

The attack is the second bison-related injury at Yellowstone this year, and Hancock is the fourth person to be harmed by wildlife in the park in more than a month.

"Animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be," the park service said in the statement. "Give animals space when they’re near trails, boardwalks, parking lots, or in developed areas."

The park service suggested visitors stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and at least 25 yards away from other animals, including bison and elk.

On Tuesday, a woman was taken to the hospital after an elk kicked her in the head at Yellowstone — the second elk attack at the park in three days. An elk also kicked a different woman's head Sunday, but the park service said it was unknown if the same elk were responsible.

The park service said Wednesday's incident remains under investigation.

