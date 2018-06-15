BMW brings back its 8 Series name as sexy coupe BMW is bring back the 8 Series name for a big, sexy two-door coupe. The M850i xDrive coupe will be powered by a 4.4-liter V-8 engine producing 523 horsepower. 01 / 33 BMW is bring back the 8 Series name for a big, sexy two-door coupe. The M850i xDrive coupe will be powered by a 4.4-liter V-8 engine producing 523 horsepower. 01 / 33

Now there is a BMW 8-Series again.

The German luxury carmaker on Friday revealed the all-new 2019 BMW 8-Series Coupe, marking the first time the vehicle will hit American showrooms in two decades.

It's a new pinnacle for a brand that has long looked to its plush 7-Series sedans as its take on ultimate automotive luxury.

It will be sold first under a variant dubbed the BMW M850i xDrive.

In launching the big 8-Series as a coupe for the first time in 20 years, BMW said the designation "indicates the new vehicle's high-ranking status within BMW's product range."

The result is a long, low, swoopy two-door car that appears aimed to become a personal vehicle for high-end executives and other big shots. As one might expect, it's really powerful. The M850i xDrive coupe will sport a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine good for 523 horsepower.

That's powerful enough to move the 15.9-foot-long, 4,478-pound coupe from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155 mph. The engine also has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Mostly, the 8 Series is aimed at being breathtaking and sexy.

"The car's low-slung design, an elongated silhouette with slim window pillars," a long, pulled-back roofline with a wide wheelbase and wide track are meant to appeal to the eye.

So are its features. To improve handling, the rear wheels turn as well as the front wheels. The car has a cruise-control system that can bring it to a stop in heavy freeway traffic, then let it resume up to 30 seconds later without the system having switched off.

All this will come at a price, but that hasn't been disclosed yet. BMW said pricing and gas mileage figures will come ahead of the car's showroom debut in the fall.

Mapping capability allows the vehicle to downshift when approaching an interaction to enable braking and to ensure smooth traveling around corners.

An adaptive cruise control system is optional and is functional at speeds of up to 130 mph.

BMW will assemble the 8-Series Coupe at its plant in Dingolfing, Germany.

