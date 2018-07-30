Monster fire still wrecking havoc in Northern California

Firefighters will work around the clock Wednesday to combat the intense blaze that has devastated Redding, California, killing at least six people and charring more than 112,000 acres. Thus far, the so-called Carr Fire remains just 30 percent contained. At the moment, the state of California has spent $114.7 million fighting the blazes like the Ferguson and Carr fires. With nearly 10,000 firefighters battling the dozen wildfires across the state, they're making headway in containing the blaze — even as intense heat, strong winds and "firenadoes" threaten the area.

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations

Pence heads to Hawaii to receive remains of fallen U.S. soldiers

Vice President Mike Pence is flying to Hawaii Wednesday to receive the remains of U.S. soldiers handed over by North Korea, according to The Associated Press. Last week, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster transported the remains from Wonsan, North Korea, to Osan Air Force Base in the South, with the United Nations Command confirming that there were 55 cases of remains returned. The process of identifying the soldiers can range from days to years, according to Army Sgt. First Class Kristen Duus, a public affairs officer for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. A formal repatriation ceremony headed by General Vincent Brooks, commander of American forces in Korea, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Fed expected to keep interest rates unchanged despite trade tensions

When the Federal Reserve wraps up its latest meeting, it will likely point to strong economic growth, low unemployment and rising inflation as reasons to stay on a path of gradually lifting interest rates. It is unlikely, however, to make any interest rate moves Wednesday. The anticipated move comes amid fears of what a President Donald Trump-led trade war might do to growth in the U.S. and around the world. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tried to strike a reassuring note that the White House doesn’t want to interfere with the Fed’s policymaking. Many analysts believe that the possible harm from rising tariffs was a key discussion topic this week, although it may not show up in the Fed’s policy statement.

Tariff crippling newspapers comes to a head

The U.S. Department of Commerce must decide by Wednesday whether to make permanent a tariff that newspapers say is crippling their industry as the price of newsprint rises. Imposed in March under the Trump administration, the levies impact a majority of the U.S. newsprint — particularly in the Northeast. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer has called for the Commerce Department to end the tariff, which has been met with bipartisan support, specifically lawmakers in New York fearful that the permanent tariff could jeopardize jobs in the state. Should the Commerce Department move to end the levies, it would eliminate the need for the situation to reach its final arbiter, the U.S. International Trade Commission, for a vote scheduled on Aug. 28.

It's National Avocado Day, take two

Chipotle said its free guacamole promotion Tuesday was so popular it "broke the Internet." As a result, the fast-casual chain has extended the deal through Wednesday. The made-up holiday of the healthy fat fruit was founded in 2017 by California-based Model Meals delivery service and is held on July 31 — it shouldn't be confused with National Guacamole Day, which is Sept. 16. For those who are wondering, Wednesday's promotion will not require a coupon code.

Contributing: Associated Press

