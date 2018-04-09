This March 1, 2017, file photo shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. An Uber driver is shocked by a rider's crude and sexual advances during a ride Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Grand Haven, Michigan.

Eric Risberg, AP

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – An Uber driver in Michigan is still in shock after a rider's crude and sexual advances over the Labor Day weekend.

Cindi Chute said it was shortly after midnight Sunday when she picked up a man in Grand Haven, Michigan.

"We had a nice conversation. We were having fun. But looking back, I realized how all he talked about was sex," said Chute.

Chute said the man talked a lot throughout the trip, but it was at the end of the ride when she started seeing red flags.

"He kept saying turn here, turn here, no, stop, turn around. So that was putting an alert in my mind right there and then."

Aug. 30: Uber driver in Florida fatally shoots man in 'classic stand your ground case,' says sheriff

July 23: Uber driver fired after he livestreamed passengers on Twitch without consent

Then, things escalated quickly.

"He was asking for sexual favors from me, and I had told him I was married which he didn't care about at all," Chute said. "My tendency is to be super nice to people when I'm uncomfortable so in the video it looks like there's no problem, I'm having a good time with this guy. I just wanted him out of my car."

The man eventually got out the car and Chute was left terrified. She called her husband in tears.

"It's not OK," she said. "He had a backpack with him. I don't know what he had in that backpack."

Chute alerted Uber about the incident and filed a report with the Ottawa County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office but has decided not to press charges.

June 13: Lesbian couple in New York say they were kicked out of Uber after kissing

June 8: Former New York Mets player Lenny Dykstra claims he was kidnapped by Uber driver

"Obviously he's troubled and I don't condone what he did, but we are not pressing charges. But we are praying for him."

In response to Sunday's incident, Kayla Whaling, an Uber spokeswoman, said, "The behavior reported is not tolerated on the Uber app and has no place anywhere. We have permanently removed this rider's access to Uber."

Follow Jaleesa Irizarry on Twitter: @JaleesaWZZM

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com