Robert Johnson, a 33-year-old man (center) who was beaten by Mesa police officers in May, attorney Benjamin Taylor (left), and Johnson’s fiancée speak at New Beginnings Christian Church in Mesa on June 7, 2018. This is the first time Johnson has spoken publicly since the incident.

Nick Oza/The Republic

PHOENIX — An Arizona judge dropped all charges against a man whose case received national attention after video surfaced of Mesa, Arizona, police officers beating him during an incident in May.

On June 13, John Belatti, the Mesa, Arizona, city prosecutor, filed the motion to dismiss the charges of disorderly conduct and hindering police without prejudice, meaning the case against Robert Johnson, 35, can be refiled in court.

The motion said the charges should be dropped "in the interest of justice." Municipal Judge Elizabeth P. Arriola granted it Thursday.

"We are pleased to hear the false and drummed up charges against my client Mr. Johnson have been dropped," said Benjamin Taylor, a lawyer for Johnson.

June 8: 2 more Arizona officers put on leave after second use-of-force incident

The motion was filed the same day The Arizona Republic reported on Mesa police body-cam videos from the January arrest of an unarmed man that show an officer repeatedly punching him and another police officer later mocking him as he lies on a hospital floor in a pool of blood.

Jose Luis Conde's criminal defense attorney provided the videos and police reports to The Arizona Republic this week. It was not immediately clear whether other records or recordings of the arrest and investigation exist. Mesa Police Department said Wednesday that it would soon make public any related material.

Johnson's case received national attention after video showed officers kneeing and punching him multiple times before bringing him to the ground. The case brought additional scrutiny to the Mesa Police Department, which has faced backlash for its use of force in other high-profile episodes.

Mesa police Chief Ramon Batista has since called for multiple investigations into how his officers have used force not only in Johnson's case, but all instances in the past three years.

June 7: Unarmed man beaten by Arizona police: 'I want Mesa to be held accountable'

Five officers have been put on leave as the Scottsdale Police Department investigates if the Mesa officers used excessive force with Johnson. The case will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, which will decide whether charges should be filed against any of them.

"Our focus now is on ensuring a fair investigation is conducted by the Scottsdale Police Department," Taylor, Johnson's attorney, said.

Johnson had accompanied his friend, Erick Reyes, 20, to pick up belongings from the apartment of Reyes' ex girlfriend on May 23. Someone called 911, alleging that Reyes had tried to force his way into the apartment.

Johnson was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and hindering police. Reyes was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mesa police last week released video and audio of the encounter. It shows three officers approach Johnson, search his pockets and then ask him to sit on the floor against a wall. Reyes can be seen feet away, already seated.

Johnson asks why he needs to sit down and refuses, even after police repeatedly tell him to, the video shows.

Officers close in on Johnson. An officer identified in the police report as "J. Jones" knees Johnson twice in the stomach and punches him six times in the face, the video shows.

The police report details that another officer, identified as "R. Monarrez," punched Johnson in the face at least once. As Johnson was being hit, someone is heard saying, "Sit your ass down," followed by an expletive.

June 7: Arizona police release body camera video of officers punching unarmed man

One of the officers pulls Johnson's leg, dropping him to the floor. Someone is heard saying, "See what happens?"

Police handcuff Johnson and tie his feet together. As he lies on his stomach on the floor, Johnson tells the officers, "You didn't need to put all that force on me."

He then yells profanities at the officers, challenging them to a fight, the video shows.

Officer R. Gambee, as named in the report, said as the officers escort Johnson into the elevator, it looked as if Johnson was about to spit on him. Gambee shoved Johnson's face into the corner of the elevator door and the door frame, according to the report.

One officer then wrapped a spit mask, or what appears to be a mesh-type cloth, around Johnson's face. Three officers picked him up by his feet and arms, carried him into the elevator and then into a patrol car, the video shows.

Mesa police have faced additional scrutiny from other use-of-force instances.

June 6: Four Arizona police officers are on leave after video shows man being punched in the face

In February, a family posted pictures online of an 84-year-old grandmother's bruises from when a Mesa police officer grabbed her and took her down. After the pictures went viral on Facebook, Mesa police video showed the takedown. Police had originally said the woman slipped.

After a jury acquitted former Mesa police Officer Phillip Brailsford of second-degree murder in December, a judge allowed the release of unedited footage showing Brailsford fatally shooting a man who was on his knees crying, begging for his life.

The incident happened in January 2016, but the unedited video was released almost two years later, prompting an outcry on social media.

Follow Kelsey Mo and Uriel J. Garcia on Twitter: @kmo75947 and @ujohnnyg

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com