Chicago Police officers and detectives investigate a shooting on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Joshua Lott, Getty Images

Violence again brought tragedy and chaos to the streets of Chicago this weekend as 34 people were shot and five killed from Saturday to Sunday mornings, police said.

Police Patrol Chief Fred Waller, addressing the violence in a news conference Sunday, said the shootings reflect "the devastating effects that illegal guns have in our communities."

Waller said the city has taken more than 5,500 guns off the streets this year. He said shootings are down from this time last year.

Chicago has recorded more than 300 murders in 2018, more than any other U.S. city. Waller stressed that the total is down 25 percent from a year ago.

"By no means do these statistics mean we have a victory," Waller said. "But I promise you we won't be defeated ... by a small element committing these reckless acts."

More: Chicago activists speak out against gun violence

More: Mayor claps back at Illinois governor after activists shut down expressway

Waller said the summer heat brings crowds out to the streets, particularly when violence has taken place. He said officers often find themselves engulfed in bystanders within seconds of a shooting.

He said the police department is working to prevent crime. He would not blame the weekend's violence on the weather.

"We can never measure what we prevent," he said. "And it's not just about being hot. Sometimes it's about the culture, about feeling like there are no repercussions."

The Chicago Tribune, citing police records and other sources, reported that during one period of less than three hours, 25 people were shot during five multiple-injury attacks. The violence was so severe the emergency department at Mount Sinai stopped accepting cases “just because of the sheer amount of shootings,” spokesman Dan Regan told the Tribune.

The violence raced through the city less than three days after hundreds of demonstrators temporarily shut down the city's Lake Shore Drive in protest of gun violence while calling for the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Emanuel has called for expanded gun control measures in Chicago and across Illinois. The mayor faces a long line of challengers if he seeks re-election next year.

Contributing: Aamer Madhani

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com