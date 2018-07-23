Everyone loves to talk about the weather. But this is getting serious

Fires. Floods. Wind gusts of doom. Summer weather right now is the worst, and potentially dangerous. Wildfires: Firefighters near Yosemite National Park are racing to contain the deadly Ferguson Fire as higher temperatures raise the danger for thousands of houses potentially in its path. Six firefighters were injured and one was killed battling the 51-square-mile fire in rugged terrain. Floods: The weekend deluge in the East was only the beginning. More heavy rain is forecast this week, leading to "potentially dangerous, even life-threatening flooding," the National Weather Service warned. Wind: A woman was injured on a Maryland beach when an umbrella pierced her chest. (She's OK.) A similar incident happened in New Jersey last week, going through a woman's foot.

The newest thing to make Trump tweet in ALL CAPS

In a fiery back-and-forth between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and President Donald Trump, the two leaders threatened both the “mother of all wars” (Rouhani) and “consequences the likes of which few throughout history have suffered before” (Trump). The disgruntled remarks come as Washington prepares to reimpose economic sanctions on Iran after Trump in May withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 international nuclear accord with Iran, a move that drew Rouhani's ire.

Tragic duck boat hauled to lake surface

Salvage operators raised the duck boat Monday from the depths of Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri. It sank last week during a severe storm, killing 17 of its 31 passengers, in one of the deadliest U.S. boating tragedies in recent history. The boat will be inspected by the National Transportation Safety Board as part of its investigation into the cause of the accident that may take a year to complete. Ride the Ducks Branson, which operates the land and water sightseeing tours, offered Monday to pay the funeral and medical costs for victims and survivors.

Paul Manafort gets a reprieve — for a week

The criminal trial against former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort was supposed to open Wednesday with jury selection but was delayed until next week. The reason: Defense attorneys in the bank and tax fraud case argued successfully in court Monday — with Manafort in attendance dressed in a green jail jumpsuit — that they need more time to review thousands of documents recently provided by prosecutors. The judge reset jury selection for July 31. Manafort faces a separate trial on a vast money laundering conspiracy and fraud charges set for Sept. 17.

America has a new 'rat capital.' Hint: It's not New York

New York City is known for its rat-infested streets and subways, but Chicago was just named the "rat capital" of America. A study by RentHop.com — which compares rat complaints from Chicago, New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. — found that the Windy City received nearly 51,000 rat complaints, while New York had only about 19,000. And while the high number of complaints doesn’t necessarily mean Chicago has more rats than other cities, it does mean you should reconsider moving there if you want to avoid those furry little critters. Pizza, anyone?

