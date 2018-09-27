WASHINGTON – Sen. Orrin Hatch is taking heat for telling reporters that he thought Christine Blasey Ford was an "attractive witness" during a break from her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

"It’s too early to make those kinds of determinations, but she’s a good witness. Articulate. She’s an attractive person," the Utah Republican said when asked if he found Ford credible, according to MSNBC reporter Garrett Haake. "But I think it’s a little early to make those kinds of determinations."

A reporter asked Hatch, one of 11 Republicans on the committee, what he meant by "attractive."

"In other words, she’s pleasing," he replied, according to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

Many observers expressed outrage that Hatch would choose to comment on the appearance of a woman who had just delivered emotional testimony about an alleged sexual assault, which she says has traumatized her and impacted much of her life.

Senator @OrrinHatch asked if Ford has been credible so far:



“It’s too early to make those kinds of determinations, but she’s a good witness. Articulate. She’s an attractive person. But I think it’s a little early to make those kinds of determinations.” — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 27, 2018

Ford alleges Kavanaugh held her down while covering her mouth and tried to remove her clothes at a small house party when they were teens. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

Hatch was on the Judiciary Committee in 1991 when Anita Hill testified about her allegations of sexual harassment against then-nominee Clarence Thomas. He was one of her most vociferous interrogators during the hearing, accusing her of making up her claims and pulling her accusations from sources like "The Exorcist."

Anyone who wonders why women don’t come forward need only look at Chuck Grassley or listen to what Orrin Hatch just said... #KavanaughHearings — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) September 27, 2018

I can’t believe it seemed appropriate to Orrin Hatch to comment on the attractiveness of a woman testifying about her sexual assault. #KavanaghHearings — Sean Kent (@seankent) September 27, 2018

I lack words..... @OrrinHatch We do not exist to please your eye, or not. We are hear to speak and to be heard. Better words to describe Dr. Ford: professional, human, poised, utterly believable — leslie ehrlich (@leslieehrlich) September 27, 2018

.@cnn @SunlenSerfaty reporting that @OrrinHatch reaction to Dr. Ford was that she was "attractive" and "pleasing"....perhaps they should have outsourced more than just the questioning.... — Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) September 27, 2018

Orrin Hatch you should be ashamed. Even in a hearing about sexual assault, you say something so horrendously sexist!! “Dr. Blasey Ford is an attractive good witness...” @senorrinhatch — Melissa Murray-Mutch (@Melimutch) September 27, 2018

What is wrong with Orrin Hatch? https://t.co/Eo9lg5rQbq — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 27, 2018

