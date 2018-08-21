Coal-fired plants like this one in New Hampshire would be targeted under the Clean Power Plan argued in a federal appeals court Tuesday.

Jim Cole, AP

WASHINGTON – Aging coal-fired power plants could get a new lease on life under an industry-friendly proposal by the Trump administration that would replace the Clean Power Plan, Barack Obama's signature plan to confront climate change.

Unveiled Tuesday, the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) Rule would give states broad latitude to in how they would regulate power plant's greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming as well as other pollutants, such as smog, soot and mercury.

"Today we are fulfilling the president's agenda. We are proposing a (plan) that promotes, affordable clean and reliable energy for all Americans," Wheeler told reporters Tuesday, adding that the Clean Power Plan "exceeded the agency's legal authority."

But by EPA's own admission, the proposal could lead to more than 1,000 premature deaths a year, a statistic opponents pounced on.

“With today’s Dirty Power Plan proposal, the Trump EPA once again proves that it cares more about extending the lives of old coal plants rather than saving the lives of the American people,” said Conrad Schneider, advocacy director of the Clean Air Task Force.

In addition, environmental groups and some states vowed to sue to stop the plan's implementation just as opponents of Obama's Clean Power Plan have done.

Ina tweet, California Gov. Jerry Brown called the EPA proposal "a declaration of war against America and all of humanity" that will not go unanswered.

This is a declaration of war against America and all of humanity – it will not stand. Truth and common sense will triumph over Trump’s insanity. https://t.co/bfdhPH6ewC — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) August 21, 2018

The Clean Power Plan rule was finalized in 2015, mainly targeting coal-fired power plants that account for nearly 40 percent of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions. But it remains on hold under a Supreme Court stay pending the outcome of the legal challenge from the states.

In October, then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt rolled it back, carrying out a promise by Trump to push an energy agenda that encouraged the use of coal. The president, who has called global warming "a hoax" perpetrated by China to gain a competitive edge, wrote in a May 18 tweet that "we have ended the war on coal."

America is blessed with extraordinary energy abundance, including more than 250 years worth of beautiful clean coal. We have ended the war on coal, and will continue to work to promote American energy dominance! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Aimed squarely at coal-fired power plants, Obama's proposal would require existing power plants to cut harmful emissions compared to 2005 levels. By 2030, the reduction would be 32 percent for carbon, 90 percent for sulfur dioxide and 72 percent for nitrogen oxides.

Wheeler called the Obama plan " overly prescriptive and burdensome" that would have led to "double-digit" increased in electricity prices in as many as 40 states, Wheeler told reporters on a conference call. EPA officials on the same call said consumer prices will fall slightly under the Trump plan by 2025.

According to the EPA, the Trump plan would:

define the “best system of emission reduction” for existing power plants as on-site, heat-rate efficiency improvements.

provide states with a list of “candidate technologies” that can be used to establish standards of performance and be incorporated into their state plans.

update the New Source Review permitting program to further encourage "efficiency improvements" at existing power plants.

Give states "states adequate time and flexibility" to develop their own plans.

Environmental groups decried the plan as a sop to the coal industry at the expense of public health and the inescapable reality of climate change.

Gina McCarthy, former EPA administrator under Obama and an architect of the Clean Power Plan, called the Trump administration's move "a huge gimme to coal-fired power plants" by giving them a "free pass" to increase not just carbon emissions but other unhealthy pollutants as well.

"They are continuing to play to their base and they are following industry's playbook step by step," she told reporters. "This is all about coal at all costs."

