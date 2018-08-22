Tuesday was a milestone day in U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's far-flung investigation of President Donald Trump's inner circle: Longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felonies, while former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of another eight felonies after a weeks-long trial.

Manafort and Cohen aren't the only Trump associates to come under criminal scrutiny. Mueller's investigation, which is examining possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and Russia, has already implicated several other people.

Outside of the special counsel investigation, individuals linked to Trump have come under fire for other reasons, including two members of Congress who were early endorsers of Trump and have recently been indicted for various crimes.

Here's a look at people in Trump's world who have been charged with criminal activity.

Michael Cohen

Who he is: Cohen is Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer.

What he was charged with: Lying about his income to evade taxes, lying to banks to obtain loans and making illegal contributions to benefit Trump's campaign, including two counts of violating campaign finance laws to arrange payoffs to women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

Status: Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felony charges in a New York federal courtroom Tuesday, and said he had made those payments "at the direction of the candidate," with the purpose of influencing the election.

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves his apartment building, in New York, Aug. 21, 2018.

Richard Drew, AP

Paul Manafort

Who he is: Manafort formerly served as chairman of the Trump campaign. He came under fire during the summer of 2016 over his past work for pro-Russian Ukrainian businessmen and participated in a meeting with Russian lawyer in Trump Tower during the campaign in which the lawyer offered "dirt" on the Hillary Clinton campaign.

What he was charged with: Manafort was indicted in October on charges that focused on his work in Ukraine, involving money laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent and making false statements to investigators. In Manafort's Alexandria, Virginia trial (he faces another in Washington, D.C.), he was tried on 18 counts alleging that he failed to file reports for foreign bank accounts, filed false income tax returns and committed bank fraud.

Status: Manafort was convicted by a federal court jury on five counts of submitting false tax returns, one count of failing to report bank and financial accounts and two counts of bank fraud. He faces a maximum of 80 years in prison. The judge declared a mistrial on the 10 other counts after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

Paul Manafort

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Michael Flynn

Who he is: Flynn served as Trump's former national security adviser. Weeks after Trump's inauguration, he was fired for misleading Vice President Pence about his contacts with Russian officials.

What he was charged with: Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI about contacts with Russian officials, including conversations with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the weeks before Trump took office.

Status: Flynn pleaded guilty in December to a charge of lying to the FBI and promised to cooperate with the special counsel investigation and provide information on other senior aides. He likely faces six months in prison but will not be sentenced until he finishes cooperating with prosecutors.

Gen. Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Trump, leaves federal court in Washington, D.C., December 1, 2017.

Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images

George Papadopoulos

Who he is: Papadopoulos served as a foreign policy adviser for Trump’s campaign. Trump once extolled Papadopoulos but started calling him a “low level volunteer” after his guilty plea went public.

What he was charged with: He was was charged with lying to the FBI about his communications with people who represented themselves as linked to the Russian government.

Status: Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October to lying to the FBI and is cooperating with investigators. Prosecutors are seeking up to six months in jail for the former adviser.

This undated image posted on his Linkedin profile shows George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser, posing on a street of London.

AFP/Getty Images

Richard Gates

Who he is: Gates worked as a Trump campaign aide and was known as Paul Manafort’s “right-hand man.”

What he was charged with: Along with Manafort, Gates was indicted in October on charges that the two secretly worked on behalf of a pro-Russian political faction in Ukraine and laundered $4 million through overseas bank accounts. An additional indictment accused the two of lying to obtain bank loans and laundering more than $30 million through overseas accounts to pay for real estate and luxury goods while evading U.S. taxes.

Status: Gates initially pleaded not guilty but abruptly shifted course on Feb. 23 when he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and lying to the FBI and promised to give information to prosecutors in the Russia probe. As part of the plea, the additional charges were dropped. He faces up to 71 months in prison but remains free until sentencing.

Trump campaign aide Rick Gates

Evan Vucci, AP

Alex Van Der Zwaan

Who he is: Van Der Zwaan is a Dutch lawyer and son-in-law of Russian oligarch German Khan.

What he was charged with: He was charged with lying to the FBI about work with two former Trump campaign aides.

Status: He pleaded guilty in FBI to that charge, admitting to deleting emails and lying to prosecutors about a conversation with Trump aide Gates about work they had done for a Ukrainian political party aligned with Russia. He became the first person to serve prison time in Mueller’s Russia investigation, spending 30 days in a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, before being deported to the Netherlands, where he is a citizen, in June.

Lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan walks into the Washington federal courthouse before hearing his sentence for making false statements to federal investigators in Washington.

JIM LO SCALZO, EPA-EFE

Duncan Hunter

Who he is: Hunter is a member of the House of Representatives from California, and the second member of Congress to endorse Trump during his presidential campaign.

What he was charged with: Hunter and his wife were indicted on 60 counts by a federal grand jury on charges that they spent more than $250,000 in campaign funds on family vacations, school tuition and dental work and tried to conceal it.

Status: Hunter remains up for re-election this November: his name will appear on the ballot next to that of Ammar-Campa Najjar, a progressive Democrat.

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Chris Collins

Who he is: Collins is a member of the House of Representatives from New York and the first member of Congress to endorse Trump for president.

What he was charged with: Collins was indicted in August on charges of insider trading and lying to federal agents. Collins was accused of receiving inside information about negative clinical trial tests conducted by Innate Immunotherapeutics, a company with which he had long been associated. He then passed that information to his son, who, along with others, sold company shares before the news became public and the share value dropped.

Status: Collins was arrested on Aug. 8.

In this July 19, 2016 file photo, Rep. Chris Collins, R-NY. speaks in Cleveland. Collins was indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.

AP

The Trump Organization

What it is: The Trump Organization is Donald Trump's charitable foundation.

What it is charged with: New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed a lawsuit in June alleging that the Trump Organization broke laws for more than a decade, including participating in political events despite its charity status, illegally coordinating with Trump’s presidential campaign and failing to follow basic finance laws. The lawsuit asked a judge to force Trump and his family to pay $2.8 million in restitution.

Status: Trump has vowed not to settle the case, calling the lawsuit “ridiculous.”

Russian nationals

The Russian officials aren't part of Trump's circle, but their charges are relevant to Mueller's investigation.

Who they are: Twelve Russian intelligence officers were indicted by a grand jury in July, the first charges brought by Mueller to directly allege that Russian government operatives tried to influence the election.

What they are charged with: An 11-count indictment charges that the Russians “engaged in a sustained effort” to penetrate the most sensitive repositories of information from the Democratic Party, including email accounts associated with Hillary Clinton’s personal offices. In February, 13 Russian nationals and three businesses – including an Internet firm tied to the Kremlin – were charged with waging “information warfare” against the U.S.

Status: Because the Russian officials remain in Russia, it is highly unlikely that they will ever be prosecuted in the United States.

