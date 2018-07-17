Congratulations cards given to recent college grads stuffed with well-wishes, cash and checks added up to an average windfall of $1,847 per graduate.

But the even-better news is that most members of the class of 2018 lucky enough to receive a cash gift as a reward for their academic accomplishment (48 percent said they did) won't squander the newfound cash on a shopping spree that would do little to improve their financial situation.

Instead, they did what personal-finance pros say is the right thing to do: 20 percent used the windfall to "invest" for the future, nearly 25 percent said they'll "pay off debt" and 28 percent said they'll "save it." Fewer than 6 percent said they'll "spend it on something I always wanted," and less than 5 percent said they will "use it to travel."

Those are the key findings of a recent survey of 1,000 Americans between 18 and 24 who graduated from a four-year college in 2018 by LendEDU, an online marketplace for student loans and other types of borrowing. The median cash gift was $700.

"Saving it is far more prudent than spending it on a vacation or a new wardrobe," LendEDU's Mike Brown noted. "However, it may be wiser to invest it to try to grow the money long term, something that a good number of respondents intend to do."

Here's how the gift recipients said they will invest the cash:

• Online brokerage account: 33.3 percent

• Financial adviser: 32.3 percent

• 401(k) or retirement account: 12.5 percent

• Robo-adviser: 5.2 percent

• Other: 16.7 percent

Of college grads who said they will pay down debt, 59.3 percent said they will target student loans, 28.8 percent will reduce their credit card balances and 5.1 percent will use the cash to reduce their auto loans.

Given the average education loan debt is $27,975 per student, it makes good financial sense to begin to chip away at those balances, Brown says.

"Many poll participants are seeking to get a head-start on their student debt, and it is hard to blame them," Brown says.

