Millions of dreams were dashed Saturday when no one hit the Powerball jackpot of $314 million.

But millions of more dreams were born as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined are now worth nearly $1 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is nearly the largest ever in the game: $654 million (cash option of $372 million). The Mega Millions record — $656 million — could be broken Tuesday, according to Gordon Medenica, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium and director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. Three winning tickets split the record amount in 2012.

The jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will be $345 million (cash option of $199 million), which makes it the 17th largest in the game's history.

The Powerball numbers drawn Saturday were 11-14-32-43-65 and Powerball 15. The Power Play was 3.

Two tickets — sold in Michigan and Nebraska — correctly picked the five white balls but missed the Powerball to win $1 million each.

There were 1,318,972 tickets that won $4 to $1 million across the country. In Delaware, 6,796 winning tickets were sold, but the most anyone — two tickets, actually — won was $300 for matching three of the five white balls plus the red Powerball and having the optional Power Play.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a New York man was the sole winner of $245.6 million, according to lottery officials.

The Mega Millions jackpot has not be hit since July 24, when 11 California co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game, lottery officials said in a release.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday were 04-24-46-61-70 and Megaball 07. The Megaplier was 3. One ticket, sold in Arkansas, won $3 million; the five white balls were hit (which normally earns $1 million), but the ticket also included the optional Multiplier, which tripled the $1 million prize.

In all, 2,651,183 Mega Millions tickets won prizes other than the jackpot on Friday, officials said. In Delaware, 10,530 tickets won $2 to $600.

