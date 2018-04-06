Google's campus in Mountain View, California.

Google

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this story misstated the location of Pendo's headquarters.

HubSpot, Google and Facebook top the list of companies with the best leadership teams among large companies, according to compensation, culture and career monitoring website Comparably.

Leadership teams consist of roughly 10 to 20 executives within a company. According to Comparably CEO Jason Nazar, the team at marketing software company HubSpot stands out for its attention to employees.

“HubSpot is one of the most consistently focused ... on company culture (and) on employee experience,” Nazar said. “They’re (an) extremely well-run company, where they take a lot of time and care for the processes and procedures and how to make these employees successful.”

More Money: Lunch breaks: Doing this might make you more engaged, productive at work

More Money: Here are the 5 best Amazon deals right now

More Money: Tyson Foods, Costco may squeal over Mexico's retaliatory tariffs on pork

Many companies in the best leadership team list also appear in Comparably's best managers list. According to Nazar, managers are employees that have direct reports and are not C-level leaders.

The lists below represent the best leadership teams and managers of companies, as rated by their employees on Comparably.com. Large companies are organizations with more than 500 employees. Small-to-medium companies are organizations with fewer than 500 employees.

Best leadership, large companies

Top 50, ranked in order

1. HubSpot, Cambridge, Mass.

2. Google, Mountain View, Calif.

3. Facebook, Menlo Park, Calif.

A Costco storefront with a parking lot packed with cars.

Costco

4. Costco, Issaquah, Wash.

5. Insight Global, Atlanta

6. Intuit, Mountain View, Calif.

7. T-Mobile, Bellevue, Wash.

8. Salesforce, San Francisco.

9. Delta Air Lines, Atlanta.

10. Starbucks, Seattle.

In this Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner speaks during a product announcement at his company's headquarters in San Francisco.

Eric Risberg, AP

11. LinkedIn, Sunnyvale, Calif.

12. Apple, Cupertino, Calif.

13. Microsoft, Redmond, Wash.

14. LogMeIn, Boston.

15. Nevro, Redwood City, Calif.

16. HCA Holdings, Nashville, Tenn.

17. Cornerstone OnDemand, Santa Monica, Calif.

18. International Flavors & Fragrances, New York.

19. Dynatrace, Waltham, Mass.

Netflix sign at Los Gatos headquarters

Netflix

20. Netflix, Los Gatos, Calif.

21. Pegasystems, Cambridge, Mass.

22. Zillow, Seattle.

23. U.S. Bank, Minneapolis.

24. The Home Depot, Atlanta.

25. Trimble, Sunnyvale, Calif.

26. SAP, Newtown Square, Penn.

Aflac spokesduck holding blue mobile phone.

Aflac

27. Aflac, Columbus, Ga.

28. Indeed.com, Austin, Texas.

29. Fanatics, Jacksonville, Fla.

30. Workfront, Lehi, Utah.

31. Adobe, San Jose, Calif.

32. Bloomberg, New York.

33. Vertafore, Denver.

34. Chevron Corporation, San Ramon, Calif.

35. Prudential, Newark, N.J.

36. VMware, Palo Alto, Calif.

37. Deloitte, New York.

38. Liberty Mutual Insurance, Boston.

39. Gartner, Stamford, Conn.

40. Accenture, New York.

41. Amazon, Seattle.

42. Hyatt, Chicago.

eBay headquarters in San Jose.

John G. Mabanglo, epa

43. eBay, San Jose, Calif.

44. Quicken Loans, Detroit.

45. CBRE Group, Los Angeles.

46. Sport Clips, Georgetown, Texas.

47. Red Hat, Raleigh, N.C.

48. Workday, Pleasanton, Calif.

49. Zynga, San Francisco.

50. Best Buy, Richfield, Minn.

8. Best Buy • Closings: 257 • Total stores: 1,008 (United States) • Industry: Electronics Electronics retailer Best Buy announced in March it would close all 257 of its small-format mobile stores. These stores, which primarily sell phones, and were built to account for skyrocketing demand for the devices following the advent of the smartphone, had become unprofitable, according to the company. While many big box retailers are reporting revenue declines, Best Buy is bucking the trend. Partially because of its price match guarantee, which states the company will match lower prices offered at online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy’s revenue climbed from $39.4 billion in fiscal 2017 to $42.2 billion in fiscal 2018. ALSO READ: Cities Where Crime Is Soaring in Every State

DW labs Incorporated / Shutterstock.com

Best leadership, small- and mid-sized companies

Top 10 ranked, remaining in alphabetical order

1. Drift, Boston.

2. RingDNA, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

3. Phenom People, Ambler, Penn.

4. Acorns, Irvine, Calif.

5. SendGrid, Denver.

6. Peerfit, Tampa, Fla.

7. AristaMD, La Jolla, Calif.

8. Boostability, Lehi, Utah

9. PeerStreet, El Segundo, Calif.

10. SnackNation, Culver City, Calif.

SnackNation provides healthy snacks for consumers.

Associated Press

In alphabetical order

11. AgileCraft, Austin, Texas.

12. Baker, Denver.

13. Bamboo HR, Salt Lake City.

14. Booksy, Chicago.

15. CitrusByte, Los Angeles.

16. Clorder, El Segundo, Calif.

17. CyberReason, Boston.

18. Envoy, San Francisco.

19. Faithlife, Mt Vernon, Wash.

20. Foster Web Marketing, Fairfax, Va.

21. Fueled, New York.

22. Help Scout, Boston.

23. HotelTonight, San Francisco.

24. Impact, Santa Barbara, Calif.

25. IMPACT Branding & Design, Wallingford, Conn.

26. Intersys Consulting, Austin, Texas.

27. Klickly, Santa Monica, Calif.

28. Lingotek, Salt Lake City.

29. Lullabot, Providence, R.I.

30. MomentFeed, Los Angeles.

31. NetCentrics Corporation, Washington, D.C.

32. Next Caller, New York.

33. Numecent, Irvine, Calif.

34. PC Pitstop, Sioux City, Iowa.

35. Pendo, Raleigh, N.C.

36. Periscope Data, San Francisco.

37. Pipedrive, New York.

38. Praxent, Austin, Texas.

39. Redbooth, Palo Alto, Calif.

40. SiO DIGITAL, San Diego.

41. Sitetracker, Palo Alto, Calif.

42. Swift Navigation, San Francisco.

43. The ExecRanks, Novato, Calif.

44. VOX Network Solutions, Brisbane, Calif.

45. WhiteSource, New York.

46. Wibbitz, New York.

47. Widen Enterprises, Madison, Wis.

48. Workpop, Santa Monica, Calif.

49. Ytel, Foothill Ranch, Calif.

50. zlien, New Orleans.

Best managers, large companies

Top 25, in alphabetical order

1. Aflac, Columbus, Ga.

2. Costco, Issaquah, Wash.

3. Dynatrace, Waltham, Mass.

4. Facebook, Menlo Park, Calif.

5. Fanatics, Jacksonville, Fla.

6. Fuze, Boston.

7. Google, Mountain View, Calif.

8. HCA Holdings, Nashville, Tenn.

HubSpot helped invent the fast-growing inbound marketing sector.

The Motley Fool

9. HubSpot, Cambridge, Mass.

10. Insight Global, Atlanta.

11. International Flavors & Fragrances, New York.

12. Intuit, Mountain View, Calif.

13. Liberty Mutual Insurance, Boston.

14. LogMeIn, Boston.

15. Netflix, Los Gatos, Calif.

Image source: Getty Images. What: Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) , a medical device company focused on chronic pain, are up 13% as of 11:50 a.m. EDT in response to a strong second-quarter earnings report. So what: It was a productive quarter for Nevro. Highlights from the period include: Revenue grew to $55.4 million, which was up a huge 385% over the year-ago period. That revenue breakdown was $40.6 million in sales in the U.S. and $14.8 million in international markets. Gross margin for Nevro jumped to 66% in the second quarter, a strong improvement from the 52% that was reported in the same period a year ago. Operating expenses jumped substantially in the quarter, coming in at $42.5 million, up 69% year over year. The increase was caused primarily by increased head count. Net loss was only $5.9 million, a substantial improvement from the $19.2 million loss in the same period of the prior year. Nevro raised $172.5 million in a public offering of convertible notes due in 2021, pushing the company's cash balance at quarter end to nearly $290 million. For comparison, Wall Street was only projecting revenue of $40.6 million during the quarter and a new loss per share of $0.46, so Nevro blew past its expectations on both fronts. Rami Elghandour, Nevro's CEO, commented on the company's strong quarterly results: I am excited by our progress in becoming a leader in Neuromodulation. Our focus on improving patient outcomes continues to guide our research and commercial efforts, and we are well-positioned for sustainable success. Now what: The huge revenue jump this quarter hints that the company is successfully stealing market share away from Medtronic , and management believes that the trend will continue into the future. The company has raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $210 million to $220 million, which is a strong jump from its prior outlook of only $175 million to $185 million. Given the strong quarterly numbers and upbeat outlook, it's easy to see why shares are on the move today. Brian Feroldi has no position in any stocks mentioned. Like this article? Follow him on Twitter where he goes by the handle @Longtermmindset or connect with him on LinkedIn to see more articles like this. The Motley Fool owns shares of Medtronic. Try any of our Foolish newsletter services free for 30 days . We Fools may not all hold the same opinions, but we all believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY. Offer from the Motley Fool: A secret billion-dollar stock opportunity

The world's biggest tech company forgot to show you something, but a few Wall Street analysts and the Fool didn't miss a beat: There's a small company that's powering their brand-new gadgets and the coming revolution in technology. And we think its stock price has nearly unlimited room to run for early in-the-know investors! To be one of them, just click here .

16. Nevro, Redwood City, Calif.

17. Pegasystems, Cambridge, Mass.

18. Quicken Loans, Detroit.

19. Salesforce, San Francisco.

20. Sport Clips, Georgetown, Texas.

21. T-Mobile, Bellevue, Wash.

22. Trimble, Sunnyvale, Calif.

23. Vertafore, Denver.

24. Workfront, Lehi, Utah.

25. Zillow, Seattle.

Zillow website and apps running on multiple mobile devices

ZILLOW GROUP

Best managers, small- and mid-sized companies

Top 25, in alphabetical order

1. Acorns, Irvine, Calif.

2. AristaMD, La Jolla, Calif.

3. BambooHR, Lindon, Utah.

4. Boomset, New York.

5. Brad’s Deals, Chicago.

6. Clorder, El Segundo, Calif.

7. Impact, Santa Barbara, Calif.

8. Intersys Consulting, Austin, Texas.

9. Lingotek, Lehi, Utah.

10. MomentFeed, Santa Monica, Calif.

11. Next Caller, New York.

12. PC Pitstop, Sioux City, Iowa.

13. Peerfit, Tampa, Fla.

14. PeerStreet, El Segundo, Calif.

15. Phenom People, Ambler, Penn.

16. RealSelf, Seattle, Wash.

17. RingDNA, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

18. Roofstock, Oakland, Calif.

19. SendGrid, Denver.

20. Simplus, Sandy, Utah.

21. Sitetracker, Palo Alto, Calif.

22. SlideBelts, El Dorado Hills, Calif.

23. SmartBug Media, Newport Beach, Calif.

24. The ExecRanks, Novato, Calif.

25. Wibbitz, New York.

Methodology

Comparably’s "Best Of" lists are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during the period(5/23/17– 523/18. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com