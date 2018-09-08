Crocs said it would shutter all of its manufacturing operations. What it did not say is where its products will be made in the future. Is trade friction between the United States and other nations to blame?

Wikimedia Commons

Crocs announced that it was closing the last of its manufacturing stores on Tuesday, but the footwear company asserted that it was not going out of business.

"In connection with ongoing efforts to simplify the business and improve profitability, during the second quarter, the company closed its manufacturing facility in Mexico and moved ahead with plans to close its last manufacturing facility, which is located in Italy," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The company did not offer explanations as to how it would continue to manufacture shoes, sending fans into a Twitter frenzy. Still, the company asserted that it was not going out of business.

FALSE ALARM: We aren't going anywhere 😎 — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) August 8, 2018

Crocs did not respond immediately to CNBC's request for further comment.

Shares closed down 2.65 percent at $17.64 Tuesday after the announcement was made as part of the company's second quarter earnings release. The stock rose more than 3 percent in Thursday afternoon trading.

Crocs reported earnings of 35 cents per share, beating the 31-cent consensus estimate of analysts as tracked by Thomson Reuters. Revenue for the quarter came in at $328 million, beating a FactSet consensus estimate of $321 million.

More: Missing Babies R Us? JC Penney tells customers to stop on by as it opens new baby shops

More: Ikea finally opens first store in what CEO calls a 'more open India'

More: Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant chain wants to add sports betting to its menu

The company still expects expects revenue between $240 million and $250 million for the third quarter, in line with consensus estimates, despite the closures.

The company also announced that Carrie Teffner, executive vice president and CFO of the casual footwear brand, would be leaving the company next April. Teffner will be succeeded as CFO by Anne Mehlman, a former vice president of corporate finance for the shoemaker and the current CFO of Zappos.

© CNBC is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com