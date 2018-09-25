Thinking about a cruise with Holland America? Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a deck-by-deck look at one of the most intimate of the line's 14 vessels, the 61,396-ton Zaandam.
As can be seen in the tour, the 18-year-old, 1,432-passenger ship is chock full of cozy spaces such as the top-of-the-ship Crow's Nest Lounge, the book-lined Explorations Cafe and Italian eatery Canaletto. The vessel also boasts a spa with a thermal suite and Turkish bath; multiple lounges and showrooms; and a lovely, wrap-around promenade with cushioned teak deck chairs.
A range of cabin sizes go as big as 1,296 square feet.
Created by veteran travel writer and ship photographer Peter Knego, the Zaandam photo tour is part of our ongoing series of cruise ship galleries. For an inside look at dozens of other passenger vessels sailing the world's oceans and rivers, click on the links below:
