This photo obtained from Facebook posted on June 26, 2017, shows a selfie of Vishnu Viswanath, right, and his wife Meenakshi Moorthy at Skydive Santa Barbara in Lompoc, Calif.

Vishnu Viswanath/Facebook via AP

A couple who fatally fell about 800 feet from a Yosemite National Park overlook last week were adventurers in the process of taking a selfie, according to the Associated Press.

Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, and husband Vishnu Viswanath, 29, had set up a tripod near the ledge of Taft Point, Viswanath's brother, Jishnu Viswanath, told AP. Visitors found the camera the next morning and alerted officials, Viswanath said.

The couple, who were Indian expats living in California, had a documented history of taking daring photos.

In March, the couple posted one such photo of a Grand Canyon visit to Instagram, NPR reported.

The photo depicts Moorthy sitting on the ledge of the canyon and its caption acknowledges the danger: "A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscraper, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? Is our life just worth one photo??"

A now-removed travel blog with thousands of followers contained photos of the couple sitting on the edge of cliffs and jumping from planes, according to AP.

The couple's alma mater — the College of Engineering, Chengannur — grieved their loss in a Saturday Facebook post, reading: "Our hearts go to the friends and family members of this lovely couple. May their souls rest in peace."

Selfie-related deaths are a growing problem, a recent study has found. The study, published by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, documented more than 250 selfie deaths between October 2011 and November 2017.

Taft Point is a popular photo spot that has made headlines recently for a viral photo of a proposal. The photographer revealed the identity of the couple in the photo, which was taken at Taft Point, in a Saturday Facebook post.

In a Friday statement about the fatal fall, Yosemite officials said the incident is still being investigated and that the identification of the deceased had not yet been determined.

Contributing: Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY; Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com