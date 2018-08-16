Not so long ago, fertility was considered taboo. The topic can understandably be a sensitive one, but, for the most part, that's changed dramatically. Women are discussing their questions and experiences with increasing openness among friends, family and even on social media.

This dialogue around fertility and women’s reproductive health is incredibly important, but it can sometimes be challenging to know exactly where the accurate information ends and the mythmaking begins.

In my role as chief medical officer with Extend Fertility, a premier egg freezing service in New York City, I seek to educate women about their fertility and their fertility preservation options so that they can make informed decisions that are in line with their life goals.

Here are some of the fertility myths and questions that I frequently hear.

What is the likelihood of getting pregnant on the first try?

Every healthy woman ovulates one egg each cycle during her reproductive years – no more, no less. The chance of pregnancy hinges on that one microscopic cell! While other factors can matter a lot (such as sperm quality and health of the uterus and fallopian tubes), the number one decider of whether a woman gets pregnant in any given month is her age.

Age is the number one factor

Age is a direct indicator of the percentage of eggs that are “healthy,” or capable of becoming a baby. An “unhealthy”egg means it is genetically abnormal and therefore incapable of becoming a baby. The one egg ovulated every month is selected randomly from the pool of available eggs.

For women in their 20s, between 80-90 percent of their eggs are healthy, which means that 8 to 9 of every 10 months represent a good chance at conceiving. For women in their 30s, about half their eggs are healthy. For women in their 40s, this declines to between 10-20 percent. In other words, for a woman in her 40s, 8 to 9 of every 10 months are “doomed to fail” regardless of other factors. This is exactly why women in their 20s are generally expected to get pregnant relatively easily, while women in their 40s often take a long time to get pregnant and/or need fertility treatment to help them conceive.

That said, these chances differ greatly when a woman uses frozen eggs from her younger self. When a woman freezes her eggs, she freezes their age. A woman’s chances of getting pregnant with eggs from a younger age are very similar to the chances she’d have getting pregnant at that age.

If I freeze my eggs, will menopause happen sooner?

No. This myth gets back to the reality of the ovarian reserve: a woman’s ovaries store all of her eggs, the amount she’s born with. Every month, a small group of eggs get activated — or “wake up” — and become available to grow. Out of that group, the normal process is that one becomes the egg of the month (so to speak), while the rest hang around and die off within a few weeks. Some women have a higher egg count, or more follicles, while others have fewer.

When a woman goes to freeze her eggs, the hormone medication is only capable of stimulating the group of eggs that are already activated – that are destined to be gone, one way or another, by the end of the month. Even for a woman who freezes 20 eggs in an egg-freezing cycle, we don’t, for instance, go in and “wake up” an extra 20. Every month, a woman loses the amount she is going to lose whether she freezes them or not, and every month a new group will be activated.

Does having an abortion make it more difficult to get pregnant later in life?

Studies show that having an abortion is not significantly associated with having fertility problems in later years. Depending on the specifics, some pregnancy terminations can be accomplished using medicine alone, and some require a minor surgical procedure. Even with the procedure, there is minimal risk of complications such as scar tissue developing in the uterus (less than 1 percent). While scar tissue in the uterus might theoretically decrease fertility, in the event that it does happen, it is not something that makes a woman infertile and is generally treatable.

Every woman is different, both in terms of her fertility from the outset and how various life experiences may impact it. So it is important to continually discuss questions and concerns with a trusted physician. This dialogue can go a long way to ease the stresses and stigmas around fertility. Ultimately it will give women the knowledge they need to make informed decisions that are in line with their life goals.

Joshua U. Klein, MD, FACOG, is Chief Medical Officer and Reproductive Endocrinologist at Extend Fertility.

