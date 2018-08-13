Billionaire activist Tom Steyer announced Monday he's spending an additional $10 million to organize the more than 5.5 million supporters of his "Need to Impeach" President Donald Trump campaign through a national get-out-the-vote effort leading up to the November midterm elections.

The money will go toward television and digital advertising, direct mail and grassroots organizing efforts across the country to make a "historic difference" in turnout.

"Together we are a huge difference-maker," Steyer told supporters gathered Monday in Lansing, Mich. "And if we all convince one other person, particularly in our family, to show up and vote, that would be game over for the Trump gang in November."

The $10 million "Need to Vote" campaign brings Steyer's investments in this election cycle to $120 million, which includes the NextGen Rising youth program, three climate ballot initiatives, registering 18-year-old voters following the Parkland, Fla., mass shooting in February, and the "Need to Impeach" campaign.

Steyer said two-thirds of "Need to Impeach" supporters normally don't vote in non-presidential elections, but Trump and this movement have re-energized them, contributing to a "near death experience for the GOP" in a special election last week in Ohio's 12th congressional district. The race is still too close to call in a district the GOP has held for decades.

There are 10,000 "Need to Impeach" supporters living in the country's most competitive House districts, where elections will be decided by a few thousand to a few hundred votes, he said.

"The people we elect in November will enter office knowing that they won in part because the American people want this president held to account and they want a Congress that will stop posturing and start working to address our real problems," he said.

