WASHINGTON – Two months after President Donald Trump endorsed North Korea's pledge to denuclearize, a United Nations watchdog organization says there is no sign that Kim Jong Un's government has stopped its nuclear weapons activities.

A report from the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency says "the continuation and further development" of North Korea's nuclear program is "cause for grave concern," according to news reports.

During a highly publicized summit June 12 in Singapore, Trump and Kim signed an agreement in which North Korea promised to terminate its nuclear weapons programs. Trump has frequently defended the agreement in the months since, and says he is likely to meet with Kim again soon.

"I stopped (North Korea’s) nuclear testing," Trump told Reuters in an interview Monday. "I stopped (North Korea’s) missile testing. Japan is thrilled. What’s going to happen? Who knows? We’re going to see."

More: Donald Trump thinks things are 'going well' with North Korea – others are skeptical

More: President Trump demands North Korea's Kim Jong Un live up to denuclearization agreement

Foreign policy analysts called the Trump-Kim agreement general at best. They pointed out that North Korea did not provide an inventory of its nuclear weapons programs, nor did it offer any system to verify any dismantling of those programs – points that the U.N. agency also made.

In its report, the IAEA said it "remains unable to carry out verification activities" in North Korea, and "as further nuclear activities take place in the country, this knowledge is declining."

The report is scheduled to be submitted to an IAEA board meeting in September, the AFP news agency reported.

Critics hopped on the report to argue that Trump's agreement with North Korea is a sham.

"Trump's North Korea policy is a failure," tweeted Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore
01 / 08
The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12.
02 / 08
Erica Boland, right, a U.S. student based in Singapore and a supporter of President Trump, and her friend wave a flag as they wait for his arrival, outside the Shangrila hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
03 / 08
A handout photo taken by Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore on June 10, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arriving at Singapore International airport in Singapore.
04 / 08
President Donald Trump waves upon his arrival to his hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018, ahead of a planned meeting with North Korea's leader.
05 / 08
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong talk during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
06 / 08
People look at President Donald Trump's arrival at the airport on TV screens in the International Media Center for the DPRK-US Singapore Summit in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
07 / 08
Singapore military personnel patrol in front of the gate of the Istana Presidential Palace, where North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
08 / 08
Members of the public and media wait outside the entrance to the Shangri-La Hotel for the arrival of President Donald Trump on June 10, 2018 in Singapore.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com