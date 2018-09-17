Infant walkers remain a "preventable source of injury" for young kids, enough that researchers believe they should be banned in the U.S., says authors of a new study.

The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, found between 1990 and 2014, more than 230,000 children under the age of 15 months were treated in the emergency room for injuries in the U.S. linked to walkers, an average of more than 9,000 a year.

The majority of injuries involved children between the ages of seven and 10 months.

More than 90 percent of incidents involved head and neck injuries, while 74 percent were injured falling down the stairs while using an infant walker.

The number of injuries annually fell nearly 23 percent during a four-year period after the Consumer Product Safety Commission established a federal mandatory safety standard on infant walkers in 2010, said the study.

In 2014, about 2,000 kids were injured due to infant walkers.

Researchers on the study as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, which publishes the journal Pediatrics, have called for a ban on the walkers in the U.S.

"Despite the decline in injuries, infant walkers remain an important and preventable source of injury among young children," read an excerpt from the study.

