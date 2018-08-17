Ap Trump A Usa Ia
President Donald Trump.
AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump blamed the Washington, D.C., government Friday for his decision to cancel a proposed military parade – though many federal officials also raised concerns about the cost and logistics.

"The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it," Trump tweeted. "When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!"

Trump also announced he would attend a smaller parade already scheduled for Joint Base Andrews, as well as Nov. 11 parade in Paris to mark 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

"Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN," Trump tweeted. "Now we can buy some more jet fighters!"

More: Pentagon says Trump's military parade postponed until 2019 amid reports costs jumped 666%

John J. Falcicchio, chief of staff to Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, took issue with Trump's claim that the city is "poorly" run, calling it "fake news." He cited a newly earned Triple AAA bond rating.

"When they go low, we go high ... Like our bond rating," Falcicchio said in sub-tweeting Trump.

Trump's attendance at a Paris military parade last year inspired him to call for an American version, now postponed because of ever-rising costs.

U.S. officials on Thursday put the potential cost at up to $92 million, some $80 million more than initially estimated – cited expenses for aircraft, equipment, personnel and security, not charges from the Washington, D.C., government as claimed by Trump.

In a statement, the Pentagon said "the Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honor America's military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I. We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019."

Some military groups welcomed the decision.

"The parade money would be better spent fully funding the Department of Veterans Affairs and giving our troops and their families the best care possible," the American Legion said.

The National Victory Celebration: The last national military parade
The last time Washington held a military parade was 1991, after the Gulf War ended. A group of helicopters arrive near a Harrier jet on Capital Hill on June 7, 1991. The military hardware was on display ahead of the National Victory Celebration.
President George Bush lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery, June 8, 1991, in memory of America's war dead. The wreath-laying was a solemn prelude to a Persian Gulf War victory celebration featuring a parade, feast and fireworks. At right is Sgt. 1st Class Edmond J. Gittens, 3rd U.S. Infantry of Trinidad.
Troops march on the Memorial Bridge across the Potomac River towards the pentagon during National Victory Celebration Parade on Saturday, June 8, 1991 in Washington.
Troops march on the Memorial Bridge across the Potomac River towards the pentagon during National Victory Celebration Parade on Saturday, June 8, 1991 in Washington.
President George Bush chats with a soldier atop a Combat Engineering Vehicle on the Mall in Washington, June 7, 1991. The president went to the Mall to see the military hardware on display ahead of the National Victory Celebration.
Soldiers of the allied coalition carry their national flags past the reviewing stand and President Bush in Washington on Saturday, June 8, 1991 during the National Victory Parade.
Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf and President Bush watch the National Victory Parade in Washington on Saturday, June 8, 1991. Schwarzkopf led his troops in the parade, and then joined Bush in the reviewing stand.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Colin Powell playfully tugs the arms of Secretary of State James A. Baker III while viewing the National Victory Parade in Washington, Saturday, June 8, 1991. Thousands turned out to view the parade.
Marine Capt. John Knight, from Fort Wayne, Ind., stationed at Cherry Point, N.C., with the 2nd Marine Division, right, enjoys the picnic for the troops on the Ellipse in Washington on June 8, 1991, with his nephew, Steven Smith, 6, from Laurel, Md. The picnic was held following the National Victory Parade.
