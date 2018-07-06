President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

KCNA VIA KNS, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are prepping for a role reversal summit: First the leaders meet, then aides try to work out the hard details of a complex agreement.

It's one of many unusual aspects of a unique summit that Trump announced out of the blue in early March, canceled in late May after North Korean criticism and then rescheduled on June 1.

"We're forgetting how weird all this is," said Thomas Wright, a senior fellow with the Washington-based Brookings Institution. "Everything about this is weird."

Trump granted Kim the prestige of a major summit without extracting meaningful concessions regarding the elimination of North Korea's nuclear weapons, analysts said.

And while most summits are tightly scripted in advance, the Trump-Kim agenda remains in flux, they said. It could come to include U.S. concessions on economic sanctions toward North Korea, the commitment of American troops to South Korea, and the prospects of a peace treaty between the two Korea.

"They're kind of circumventing the usual diplomatic model," said Abigail Grace, research associate with the Asia-Pacific Security Program at the Center for New American Security.

Trump administration officials are happy to say their approach is unusual.

It fits the former businessman's negotiating style, officials said, and previous, more traditional diplomatic efforts did not get the North Koreans to give up the pursuit of nuclear weapons.

"The approach that President Trump is taking is fundamentally different," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "In the past, there have been months and months of detailed negotiations, and it got nowhere. This has already driven us to a place we've not been able to achieve before."

Trump himself said that "one-week preparations" for a big event simply "don't work," and that his life experience makes him ready to deal with the North Koreans.

"I've been preparing for this all my life," Trump told reporters Friday as he left for the G-7 summit in Canada, en route to Singapore for the Kim meeting that takes place Tuesday morning, local time.

More: Trump's goal of total 'denuclearization' of North Korea is a long shot

More: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un: Still fighting the Korean War

Pompeo noted that negotiators have been discussing the meeting agenda for weeks at meetings in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

Having met with Kim twice, Pompeo said that "he's prepared to denuclearize," and the North Koreans have shown good faith by returning U.S. hostages and destroying a few weapons test sites.