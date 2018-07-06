WASHINGTON — President Trump said Thursday he's ready for his close-up with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, even though "I don’t think I have to prepare that much" for next week's session in Singapore.

"It's about attitude," Trump said just days before talking with Kim about starting a process toward an agreement on North Korea's nuclear weapons. "But I think I've been prepared for this summit for a long time."

“It’s going to be much more than a photo-op," Trump added before his White House meeting with another major player in Asia, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe planned to speak with Trump about North Korea strategy, telling the president that "I would like to take this opportunity to make sure that we two have the utmost policy coordination as to our approach to the planned summit meeting."

Some Japanese are concerned that Trump will focus an agreement on the elimination of long-range missiles that threaten the United States, while ignoring shorter range weapons that North Korea could use to threaten its neighbors, including Japan.

Abe also cited the fate of Japanese citizens kidnapped by the North Korean regime. The Japanese leader told Trump he is seeking "progress on our efforts to address outstanding issues of concern, including the nuclear and missile and the abductions issue."

Trump said he is demanding the complete and total denuclearization before he considers easing sanctions on Kim's economy.

"They have to denuke," Trump said. "If they don’t denuclearize, that will not be acceptable. We cannot take sanctions off."

