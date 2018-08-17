WASHINGTON – As a federal jury decides the fate of former campaign aide Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump on Friday again protested Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and demanded that the special counsel wrap it up.

“It’s very sad what they’ve done to Paul Manafort," Trump told reporters as he exited the White House en route to a political trip in New York City.

He refused to say whether he would pardon Manafort, should he be convicted.

Trump's comments about Manafort since he became president last year have ranged from claiming in June that he had limited connections to the man who chaired his 2016 presidential campaign to full support.

In June, Trump said: "Manafort has nothing to do with our campaign. I’ll tell you, I feel a little badly about it. They went back 12 years to get things that he did 12 years ago? You know, Paul Manafort worked for me for a very short period of time…. He worked for me, what, for 49 days or something? A very short period of time.”

In August 2017, Trump said that was with his campaign "for a very short period of time."

Trump also said Friday that Mueller is "highly conflicted" as he and his staff investigate possible links between the president's campaign team and Russians who sought to influence the 2016 election in Trump's favor.

In calling for Mueller to end the probe, Trump said "let him write his report."

Mueller's team has spent this month trying Manafort on financial charges related to his work for pro-Russian political forces in Ukraine; a jury in Alexandria, Va., resumed its deliberations as Trump spoke from the White House.

After appearances in New York, Trump will spend the weekend at his golf resort in New Jersey.

