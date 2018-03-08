WASHINGTON - It’s official, with less than 100 days to go before the November midterms, war within the Republican party just got a lot bigger.

The Republican National Committee is diving into President Donald Trump’s battle with the Koch brothers, warning GOP donors to stay away from the conservative billionaire brothers.

"Some groups who claim to support conservatives forgo their commitment when they decide their business interests are more important than those of the country or Party," RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel wrote in a Thursday afternoon email to contributors.“This is unacceptable."

The letter also made a point to underscore that the GOP is the president's party, in a potential warning shot to other conservatives who might be considering publicly distancing themselves from Trump during the midterms

The implied threat to GOP candidates – the RNC "is the only entity which can be trusted with the data" needed to win, Romney wrote – follows a week-long exchange of critical comments between Trump and the Kochs.

James Davis, a spokesman for the Koch Network, did not address the memo directly Friday but said the network has "a long-term commitment to unite around issues that will help people improve their lives."

"Just as we have in the past, we will work together with the President, elected officials and others where we agree. And, where we disagree, we will do so in a civil way," he continued.

On Twitter, Trump denounced "the globalist Koch Brothers" for criticizing his trade and immigration policies, and said "I don’t need their money or bad ideas." He also said "their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn." Politico first reported the memo.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted: "Charles Koch of Koch Brothers, who claims to be giving away millions of dollars to politicians even though I know very few who have seen this (?), now makes the ridiculous statement that what President Trump is doing is unfair to “foreign workers.” He is correct, AMERICA FIRST!"

During a weekend conference in Colorado Koch network officials slammed the president and his policies. Officials said the trade tariffs were “protectionism” that hurts American businesses and consumers. Brian Hooks, one of Koch’s top deputies, blasted the White House for causing "divisiveness" which he said "is causing long-term damage."

The Kochs have deep pockets and are likely to spend as much as $400 million on politics and policy in this two-year election cycle, Charles Koch, the chairman and CEO of the industrial conglomerate Koch Industries, oversees the network of about 700 donors. His younger brother, David Koch, retired from the company and network in June.

Vice President Mike Pence has strong ties to the Kochs from his time in Congress and as Indiana governor and appeared at a Koch gathering last October in New York. He was seeking donor support for the tax cut package Trump signed into law late last year.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com