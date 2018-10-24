Dream homes for sale in the Bahamas

A number of houses and cottages are spread across Little Pipe Cay for family, guests and staff.

Brett Davis for Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Many travelers think of the Bahamas as a college Spring Break destination.

But there’s a sophisticated side to this island chain. The opening of the $4.2 billion Baha Mar resort in Nassau last year has added more luxury to the Bahamas, with three upscale hotels, the largest casino in the Caribbean, dozens of restaurants, art exhibits, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, and high-end retailers such as Bulgari, Chopard, Cartier and Rolex.

The Bahamas consists of 29 islands and more than 600 cays (sandy elevations atop coral reefs). Outside of the capital city of Nassau, the so-called out islands can be calmer and less trafficked. Many of the islands have pristine beaches and opportunities for diving, boating and exploring nature. The Abacos, for instance, form a 120-mile long chain of islands with golf courses and colonial towns. The Exumas have ultra-private resorts and less-visited beaches.

That gives those looking to purchase a dream home plenty of choices, says Samara Albury, a real estate broker at Hideaways Real Estate.

“Overall real estate in the Bahamas is growing whether you like the casinos and nightlife of the capital, New Providence or the laid back ‘island life’ that the out islands of the Bahamas have to offer,” Albury says.

She points to Hope Town, located on the island of Elbow Cay in the Abaco chain. People there get around by boat, golf cart or bicycle.

“The popularity of Hope Town has a lot to do with the small community that welcome you like family,” she says. “The vacation rental market is also well-established in Abaco offering second homeowners the opportunity to rent their home for a good rental return.”

Nassau still remains the most popular place to purchase a home because of its proximity to the airport, says Neal Sroka, a broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. But potential buyers are increasingly considering the out islands even if they are more difficult to get to.

“There’s more and more development in what is considered to be the out islands and there’s been a big push by government to have development in the out islands,” he says. “What makes it so difficult to get there makes it that much more attractive. You don’t have the influx of tourists that you would have in other places.”

The Bahamas can be a particularly good choice for U.S. residents, says Helen Aaron-Dupuch, a broker at ERA Dupuch Real Estate. The Bahamas is less than 200 miles from Miami, and there are multiple daily flights between the two cities. There also daily flights from Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, New York, Atlanta, and other U.S. cities.

“We have a stable economy and our dollar is on par with the United States dollar, which makes transactions relatively simple, and there are tax benefits as we have no capital gains tax, no income tax, and no wealth tax,” she says.

For a look at five dream homes in the Bahamas – and one dream island – take a look a the photo gallery above.

