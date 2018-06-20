This frame grab from video provided by KABB/WOAI-TV in San Antonio shows the scene where authorities say at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Big Wells, Texas, while fleeing from Border Patrol agents.

Provided by KABB/WOAI via AP

DEL RIO, Texas — Federal authorities in Del Rio charged five people, including 20–year-old Jorge Luis Monsivais, Jr. of Eagle Pass, in an alleged smuggling scheme that resulted in the deaths of five undocumented immigrants Sunday, according to a media release from United States Attorney John F. Bash.

A federal complaint charges the defendants with transporting undocumented immigrants and conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented immigrants resulting in serious bodily injury and death. Upon conviction, the U.S. Department of Justice said these offenses are punishable by life imprisonment or death, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

As KENS 5 reported, U.S. Border Patrol agents started immigration inspections on three vehicles Sunday. This reportedly included a 2013 Tahoe, a 2007 Suburban, and a 2008 Tahoe traveling in a convoy on FM 2644 between El Indio, Texas and Carrizo Springs.

According to the criminal complaint, the 2013 Tahoe yielded while the other two led Border Patrol agents and Dimmit County Sheriff’s deputies on high speed chases. While traveling eastbound on Highway 85, Monsivais, the driver of the 2007 Suburban, crashed as he entered the town of Big Wells, Texas.

According to the complaint, Monsivais is accused of traveling with 13 suspected undocumented immigrants, including one juvenile, at the time of the crash.

Four of them died at the scene. Nine were transported to an area hospital for medical care. One died on the way to the hospital. One was released to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol after receiving medical attention. Seven remain hospitalized, including the juvenile.

The criminal complaint also alleges that the driver of the 2008 Tahoe evaded law enforcement before eventually stopping. Several people absconded from the vehicle, according to the complaint. U.S. Border Patrol agents detained the driver, a 17-year-old, and captured 10 suspected undocumented immigrants in the area.

In addition to Monsivais, the criminal complaint charges the driver of the 2013 Tahoe, 55-year-old Mexican citizen Marcial Gomez Santana, and occupants, 45-year-old Mexican citizen Mariela Reyna, Marcial’s son, 21-year-old Rudy Gomez of Hockley, Texas and Marcial’s daughter, 19-year-old Johana Gomez of Houston as conspirators in the alleged smuggling venture.

All five charged in the federal criminal complaint remain in custody, according to the Justice Department.

Of the 23 undocumented immigrants involved in the reported scheme, 21 are Mexican nationals and two are Honduran nationals. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 6 of the 23 are being held on federal complaints as material witnesses. No other federal charges have reportedly been filed.

The juvenile driver is in the custody of Dimmit County authorities.

