Actor John Schneider is headed to jail for unpaid alimony, but not before he speaks up about it.

Before turning himself in Tuesday, the Dukes of Hazzard star spoke by phone to Fox News about his thoughts on his upcoming three days behind bars.

The sentencing comes after Schneider failed to pay his estranged wife Elvira "Elly" Castle alimony, which he said he was unable to pay due to debt.

"I'm disheartened with the system but my head's up, and I'm going to go do what I have to do and make it through the next couple of days," he told the network.

"It's common sense versus entitlement. I've worked seven days a week, 80 hours a week, at least since 1978," he continued. "I have, as every working person has, a mountain of debt that was attached to my dream. And there's a group now that somehow feels they're entitled to life or even luxury without work and the judicial system apparently agrees with that."

He also shared what he plans to do while in jail: "I'm going to write songs and I'm going to finish my book," he said.

Schneider said he took solace from a call he got from Tyler Perry, with whom he worked on OWN's The Haves and Have Nots.

"(Tyler and I) agree on this very important thing: They can take your stuff but they cannot have your dream," he explained. "He is a dreamer and a liver of his dreams, and I am the same and we are of one spirit. So these next three days are going to fuel my dream, not damage it in any way."

Schneider, 58, married Castle, who had three children from a previous marriage, in 1993. The couple had one daughter together before Castle filed for divorce in 2014.

