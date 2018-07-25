A Dutch hospital said it has stopped a clinical trial following the deaths of 11 babies whose mothers were taking Viagra.

According to Reuters, the trial was testing whether Viagra, also known as sildenafil, could help increase blood flow to the placenta for babies who were severely underdeveloped.

The trial started in 2015, involving 183 mothers in 11 different hospitals, according to the Amsterdam University Medical Center. CNN reports 93 moms were treated with Viagra, while 90 others received a placebo.

Results found 11 babies whose moms were treated with Viagra died of a condition causing high blood pressure in the lungs. In the control group, no babies died.

"Previous studies have shown that sildenafil would have a positive effect on the growth of babies," the Amsterdam University Medical Center said in a statement to Reuters. "The first results of the current study showed that there may be adverse effects for the baby after birth."

A similar study in the U.K. testing the effectiveness of Viagra found no benefit to pregnant mothers, CNN reports, but did not show any of the adverse effects of the Dutch trial.

"This finding in the Dutch study is unexpected," Zarcko Alfirevic, a professor at the University of Liverpool and one of the authors cited in the U.K. study, tells the BBC. "We need to be careful at this point to find out more. It needs a thorough investigation because the complications were not seen in the two other, similar trials that have already been done in the UK and Australia and New Zealand."

