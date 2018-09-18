XXX ELIZABETH_SMART_1.JPG
Elizabeth Smart in New York on March 27, 2018. Her new book is called "Where There's Hope."
The Utah woman convicted of helping her husband kidnap Elizabeth Smart is scheduled for release Wednesday, and Smart says she fears for herself and the public.

Wanda Barzee, 72, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in 2003 and was sentenced to concurrent, 15-year sentences. Her husband, 64-year-old Brian David Mitchell, was sentenced to life without parole.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotion, of worry, of wondering what's going to happen," Smart, now 30, said Tuesday on CBS This Morning.

Smart added that she is not "allowing these people to steal any more of my life away from me… But am I concerned? Yeah, I am very concerned – for the community, for the public, as much as I am for myself."

It was Mitchell who slipped into a window of the Smart home in Salt Lake City in 2002 and kidnapped the 14-year-old girl. He brought her to a makeshift campsite, and Smart said she was raped almost every day.

Smart emphasized that Barzee was as bad as Mitchell.

"She would encourage him to rape me," Smart said. "There were no secrets. She knew what was going on. And, I mean, she just was the kind of woman that – she was just evil and twisted."

The trio lived a nomadic existence for about nine months until they were spotted walking along a road in Sandy, Utah.

Barzee's lawyer, Scott Williams, says his client is not a threat to Smart or the community. Smart said she has been assured repeatedly that authorities will keep an eye on Barzee during her five years under supervised release.

"As soon as she messes up, which I've been reassured that she will, she will be taken back to federal prison," Smart said.

Smart, now the married mother of two, has written a book and made a movie about her ordeal. She advocates for victims of sexual assault. And she said she turned her horrific experience into a positive.

"I wouldn't have the voice that I have today," she said. "I wouldn't have the compassion or the empathy that I have today. I wouldn't understand what it's like to ... walk the proverbial mile in their shoes. But I have. I have been there. I do know what it's like."

Escaping her past, kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart moves forward
Activist Elizabeth Smart, 30 poses for a portrait, on March 27, 2018, following an interview with USA TODAY, in New York. After being kidnapped from her home at age 14 and rescued nine months later, Smart has used her ordeal to become a champion for child safety.
Smart recently released her new book "Where There's Hope: Healing, Moving Forward, and Never Giving Up."
Actor Skeet Ulrich, left, narrator/producer Elizabeth Smart, actor Alana Boden and executive producer Allison Berkley of 'I Am Elizabeth Smart' speak onstage during the A+E Networks portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour.
Kidnapping survivor, Elizabeth Smart looks on as Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks to reporters while touring the state crime lab, in Taylorsville, Utah. Smart supports Hatch's proposal that would speed up DNA testing at crime labs a measure she said would help ensure people guilty of kidnapping and sexual assault are locked up before they can harm others while diminishing the time victims have to wait on investigations to conclude.
Smart authored another book, "My Story."
Melissa Baum, who's 10 year-old daughter Lindsey disappeared from their McCleary home in June 2009, wipes a tear from her eye after being introduced to kidnap survivor Elizabeth Smart, who was set to speak to a joint meeting of the Rotary Clubs of Thurston County in Lacey, Wash. A kidnapping survivor, Elizabeth Smart told the harrowing story her 2002 Utah abduction and nine-month ordeal.
In 2010, Elizabeth Smart addresses the media outside the federal court house following the guilty verdict in the Brian David Mitchell trail in Salt Lake City. Mitchell was found guilty of the June 5, 2002 kidnapping of Smart.
Elizabeth Smart walks with her mother Louis Smart after testifying, for the first time, in a competency hearing for her kidnapper Brian David Mitchell in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Brian David Mitchell, in shackles, sings a hymn during his competency hearing on Feb. 16, 2005. He was later removed from the Salt Lake City courtroom. Mitchell is charged with the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart.
Brian David Mitchell, aka Emmanuel, walks in front of ZCMI Mall on Main Street in Salt Lake City in the spring of 2002. Mitchell is being held in connection with the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart last June. Mitchell, 49, who roamed the streets as an itinerant preacher, grew up in Salt Lake City.
Utah prosecutors delayed kidnapping charges against self-proclaimed prophet Brian Mitchell, left, and his wife, Wanda Ilene Barzee, right, in the abduction of Elizabeth Smart. But as questions swirled about whether the girl was abused during the nine-month ordeal, Mitchell's father says any punishment should be tempered by Elizabeth's survival. The couple are seen here in police booking mugs taken March 12, 2003.
Witnesses reported seeing Elizabeth Smart wearing a disguise in public with self-proclaimed prophet Brian Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Ilene Barzee. A person suspected of being Elizabeth Smart in disguise (left). This photo was displayed on the FOX News channel. Man to the right is unidentified.
A group of more than 100 volunteers comb the fields at This Is The Place State Park for clues to missing 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart in Salt Lake City. Smart was taken by gunpoint from the bedroom she shares with her 9-year-old sister June 5, 2002.
Brett Parkinson directs volunteers to an orientation meeting before they join other groups searching for missing Elizabeth Smart, June 9, 2002, in Salt Lake City.
Ed and Lois Smart, parents of Elizabeth Smart, look at a poster of their daughter Elizabeth at a city-wide event celebrating her return, on March 14, 2003, in Salt Lake City. She was abducted last June and was found alive in Sandy, Utah.
