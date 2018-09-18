Elizabeth Smart in New York on March 27, 2018. Her new book is called "Where There's Hope."

The Utah woman convicted of helping her husband kidnap Elizabeth Smart is scheduled for release Wednesday, and Smart says she fears for herself and the public.

Wanda Barzee, 72, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in 2003 and was sentenced to concurrent, 15-year sentences. Her husband, 64-year-old Brian David Mitchell, was sentenced to life without parole.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotion, of worry, of wondering what's going to happen," Smart, now 30, said Tuesday on CBS This Morning.

Smart added that she is not "allowing these people to steal any more of my life away from me… But am I concerned? Yeah, I am very concerned – for the community, for the public, as much as I am for myself."

It was Mitchell who slipped into a window of the Smart home in Salt Lake City in 2002 and kidnapped the 14-year-old girl. He brought her to a makeshift campsite, and Smart said she was raped almost every day.

Smart emphasized that Barzee was as bad as Mitchell.

"She would encourage him to rape me," Smart said. "There were no secrets. She knew what was going on. And, I mean, she just was the kind of woman that – she was just evil and twisted."

The trio lived a nomadic existence for about nine months until they were spotted walking along a road in Sandy, Utah.

Barzee's lawyer, Scott Williams, says his client is not a threat to Smart or the community. Smart said she has been assured repeatedly that authorities will keep an eye on Barzee during her five years under supervised release.

"As soon as she messes up, which I've been reassured that she will, she will be taken back to federal prison," Smart said.

Smart, now the married mother of two, has written a book and made a movie about her ordeal. She advocates for victims of sexual assault. And she said she turned her horrific experience into a positive.

"I wouldn't have the voice that I have today," she said. "I wouldn't have the compassion or the empathy that I have today. I wouldn't understand what it's like to ... walk the proverbial mile in their shoes. But I have. I have been there. I do know what it's like."

