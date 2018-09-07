MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Wisconsin councilman posted video of a wanted man punching a female restaurant employee, asking the public to help find the suspect.

Milwaukee's alderman Bob Donovan released dramatic video of the attack at a George Webb restaurant that showed one of the woman's co-workers pointing a gun at the attacker, who then left.

"This is just sickening and I am tired of this crap happening in my district and in too many other neighborhoods across Milwaukee,” he said in a news release.

Milwaukee police are "actively seeking a known individual," according to the release.

Donovan, chairman of Common Council's Public Safety and Health Committee, said he had been told the co-worker who pointed the gun at the attacker has a concealed-carry permit. The assault took place last week.

Donovan said the woman who was punched has mounting medical bills and does not have insurance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

