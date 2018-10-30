An artist's conception of the Kepler Space Telescope. After nine years in deep space collecting data that revealed our night sky to be filled with billions of hidden planets, the telescope has run out of fuel needed for further science operations.

After 9 years in space and over 2,600 planets discovered, NASA said it's finally time to retire its Kepler Space Telescope.

“As NASA’s first planet-hunting mission, Kepler has wildly exceeded all our expectations and paved the way for our exploration and search for life in the solar system and beyond,” NASA's Thomas Zurbuchen said in a statement Tuesday.

Launched in 2009, the telescope was already well past its expected lifetime and had been running low on fuel for months. Kepler leaves behind a legacy of more than 2,600 planet discoveries from outside our solar system (known as exoplanets), many of which could be promising places for life.

The planets are revealed by dips in starlight, or transits, as they eclipse their suns.

“When we started conceiving this mission 35 years ago we didn’t know of a single planet outside our solar system,” said Kepler mission founder William Borucki, now retired from NASA’s Ames Research Center. “Kepler opened the gate for mankind’s exploration of the cosmos."

The $700 million spacecraft will retire on its current, safe orbit around the sun, some 94 million miles from Earth. Now powerless, it will continue to drift silently in orbit.

Kepler was specifically designed to survey our region of the Milky Way galaxy to discover hundreds of Earth-size and smaller planets that could harbor life. It also tried to winnow down the hundreds of billions of stars in our galaxy that might have such planets, NASA reported.

The spacecraft's retirement isn't the end of Kepler's discoveries, however: NASA said that scientists are expected to spend at least a decade in search of new discoveries in the treasure trove of data Kepler has provided.

The telescope was named after the German mathematician and astronomer Johannes Kepler (1571 – 1630).

“Not only did it show us how many planets could be out there, it sparked an entirely new and robust field of research that has taken the science community by storm," Zurbuchen said. "Its discoveries have shed a new light on our place in the universe, and illuminated the tantalizing mysteries and possibilities among the stars,” he said.

An artistic rendering of NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope discovering planets outside our solar system.

