The FBI told a secret federal surveillance court in 2016 that it believed Carter Page, a onetime foreign policy aide to President Donald Trump’s campaign, “has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government” in its efforts to interfere in the presidential election, according to a trove of documents made public late Saturday.

The FBI released more than 400 pages of documents in response to lawsuits by USA TODAY and other media organizations. It was the first time the government had ever made public copies of top-secret orders seeking wiretaps of an American under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

The release comes in the aftermath of a bitter dispute over the government’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. Trump and Republican lawmakers have accused the government of abusing secret surveillance laws to monitor Trump’s campaign.

Much of the trove of records released Saturday remains classified, and the filings included few details about why the FBI believed Page was participating in Russia’s election meddling.

The records released Saturday confirm that the FBI relied in part on the work of Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer who compiled the now-infamous “dossier” alleging links between Russia and the Trump campaign. The FBI said in the application that Steele wasn’t told who had hired him to conduct that work, but that Steele “was likely looking for information that could be used to discredit” Trump’s campaign. The FBI said it believed Steele’s work to be “credible.”

But the also show the FBI harbored broader suspicions – and broader evidence – about Page’s possible ties to the Russian government. In applying for permission to wiretap him, investigators wrote that Page “has relationships with Russian Government officials, including Russian intelligence officers.”

The FBI began surveilling Page in October 2016, shortly after he left Trump’s campaign. It was carried out under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows the government to monitor communications when it can persuade a judge that someone is working as an agent of a foreign power. The records show four federal judges signed off on the surveillance, which continued into 2017.

The documents offer few clues about the scope of that surveillance. But in its application, the FBI noted that the surveillance “may incidentally acquire other foreign intelligence information.”

The FBI’s surveillance applications argued the government had probable cause to believe Page had committed a crime in acting as an agent of the Russian government, though the Justice Department did not reveal Saturday which laws it thought he had broken. U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer endorsed that conclusion when she approved the surveillance request.

Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller this month indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking Democratic political organizations during the 2016 campaign, and releasing troves of stolen information in an attempt to influence the presidential election.

