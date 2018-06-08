The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

A musician who had booked a separate seat for her $30,000 cello says she was booted off an American Airlines flight as she tried to return home to Chicago.

The incident happened last Thursday, but has made national headlines since a Facebook post by the musician’s husband has gone viral.

The post, which had been shared more than 2,300 times as of Monday morning, detailed the travails of DePaul University music student Jingjing Hu as she tried to fly back from a music conference in Miami with her instrument.

“I purchased two round trip tickets for her and her cello on Apr.2 on the phone directly from AA and told them specifically that one ticket is for the cello as cabin baggage. I was told it is abosolutely (sic) allowed and she won't have any problem,” Jay Tang, the musician’s husband, wrote on Facebook.

But that’s not how it turned out for Hu as she tried to return from Miami. Tang said via his post that his wife was removed from the flight even though the couple thought Hu had done everything required to fly with her cello in the seat beside her. Hu, Tang wrote, had already successfully flown from Chicago to Miami on her outbound flight with her cello occupying the dedicated seat they had paid for.

Post by jay.tang.

“When I flew from Chicago to Miami, I didn’t have any trouble with that,” Hu told NBC Chicago, noting that the crew even assisted her with a strip to help hold her cello in place. Hu told the station her instrument was worth about $30,000.

On the return, however, Hu ran into problems.

Tang, via Facebook, wrote that Hu arrived to Miami International “3 hours ahead, checked in her luggage, went through security check, and boarded the plane normally. Just before the flight attendants were about to close the gate, she was told to get off the plane because ‘the aircraft is too small for the cello’.”

“My wife could have been told those regulations when flying from Chicago to Miami, at check in counter in Miami International Airport, at the gate or even when boarding the plane,” Tang wrote via Facebook. “Yet they chose to kick her out last minute after she was seated and her cello safely secured. They even need law enforcement involved. What a shame.”

Tang added Hu was told she could fly on a different American flight about an hour later, but then a separate kerfuffle arose when – according to Tang – Hu’s cello case apparently bumped one of the flight’s pilots as she was escorted off the flight.  

In the end, Hu made it back to Chicago – albeit it a day later and after yet another mix-up where she ended up on a shuttle to the wrong Holiday Inn for her unexpected night in Miami, according to CBS Chicago

“My wife is back home!,” Tang wrote after Hu’s return. “Thanks for everyone who shared this and supports us. She is exhausted but physically OK. Her well being is the only thing I care.”

American confirmed that there was an issue with the cello on the flight from Miami, which the carrier chalked up to a “miscommunication.”

“A passenger on Flight 2457 from Miami to Chicago was traveling with her cello,” American spokesman Matt Miller said to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog. “Unfortunately, there was a miscommunication about whether the cello she was traveling with met the requirements to fit onboard the particular aircraft she was flying, a Boeing 737.”

“We rebooked our passenger on a flight the next morning on a larger aircraft, a Boeing 767. We provided her a hotel and meal accommodations for the inconvenience. We apologize for the misunderstanding and customer relations has reached out to her,” Miller added.

636691454218139266-USAT-Nov-2016-9.jpg
American Airlines tails line up at Terminal 3 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com