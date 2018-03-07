James Saintyl

A Tallahassee man was charged Thursday on multiple counts of fraud, counterfeiting and theft after police say he altered money orders to steal thousands of dollars.

On May 4, 2017, James Saintyl deposited two $1 money orders in a bank account. One money order was altered to $1,200 and deposited in an ATM indicating it was for $1,965.42, according to court documents. The other was altered for $1,600 and deposited indicating it was $1,564.78. ATM footage showed 21-year-old Saintyl making the deposits.

Using the same account, a purchase was made the next day at a grocery store for $1,305.67 and $400 was withdrawn from an ATM.

The woman whose bank account was used for the deposits told TPD she gave her card and account information to a man who told her he could give her money. She thought it was coming from his job.

When that man, Anthony Porras, was interviewed by police, he said he was part of a scheme that involved several people, including Saintyl. Porras, who was arrested for his role in the scam, told investigators he was paid $50 for each account holder he could find and get their information to pass on to Saintyl.

