The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office issued a fake "no trespassing" notice for The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Michael.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office has a playful message for The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore: Stay away from here.

As the Panhandle braces for a serious storm with Hurricane Michael, the law enforcement agency took a friendly jab at the meteorologist who has a reputation for being the one guy you really don't want to see when there's a weather disaster in your area.

The SRSO turned to Facebook to issue a fake trespass warning for Cantore. The warning — complete with photos and a physical description of the weather man — identifies Cantore as a "person of interest" and adds that the SRSO would prefer he make "non-business related visits only" and "winter months preferred."

"Everyone know what's in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice," reads the SRSO Facebook post, which had been shared more than 7,200 times as of 9 p.m. Monday.

The Sheriff's Office makes it clear the trespassing warning isn't real, adding a line at the bottom of the warning that reads, "This is not a real trespass. We like Jim, just not under these conditions."

Jokes aside, officials are cautioning Panhandle residents to brace for a massive storm as Hurricane Michael approaches the Gulf Coast.

The hurricane could pick up speed Tuesday and start affecting the Gulf Coast before making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday.

