Ford Motor Co. announced Friday it has pulled the plug on plans to import the Focus Active Crossover from China because of costs from the escalating trade war.

The Focus Active Crossover was meant to replace the Ford Focus in the U.S. because Ford is phasing out the Focus passenger car as it shifts production to pickups and SUVs. The Focus Active Crossover was scheduled to go on sale in late summer 2019.

“Basically, this boils down to how we deploy our resources," Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford North America, told reporters Friday. "Any program that we’re working on requires resources – engineering resources, capital resources. Our resources could be better deployed at this stage.”

President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese products and the threat of more had a direct impact, according to Ford officials.

“We monitor these products continuously, monitor for all external forces that might change the business case,” Galhotra said. “The significant thing that moved was the tariffs going up."

Ford had to make a call on the profitability of each product, Galhotra said.

He explained that the vehicle's U.S. sales were expected to be “marginal" – fewer than 50,000 a year.

Companies will continue pulling vehicles as a result of the tariff fight, predicted Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“This is the first of potentially many vehicles that will disappear from the U.S. market,” she said. “The threat or the imposition of a 20 to 25 percent tariff – a high tariff – will limit consumer choices and (raise) prices in the U.S.”

Automakers import only a few models from China to the U.S., including some Volvo vehicles and General Motors' Buick Envision. But they import many models from Europe, where the threat of tariffs remains despite reports the European Union is prepared to cut those duties altogether.

Dave Sullivan, manager of product analysis at AutoPacific, said “the president's war on the automotive industry is causing a knee-jerk reaction that will only bring higher costs and less choice for consumers."

Ford recently announced plans to kill the Focus, Fiesta, Fusion and Taurus passenger cars in the U.S.

“The Fiesta will continue into 2019," Golhotra said Friday. "The Fusion will continue even beyond that for some time."

The Focus Active Crossover was the only vehicle Ford planned to import from China to the U.S., Galhotra said. “Given the low volumes and the tariffs, it doesn’t make sense at the higher tariff rate. It’s difficult for me to predict the timing or the journey these tariffs will take.”

Follow Detroit Free Press reporter Phoebe Wall Howard on Twitter @phoebesaid.

