Dr. David Blasczak, 69, of Newark, New York, is transported Jan. 26, 2018, out of federal court in Rochester after a hearing on child pornography charges.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former pediatrician admitted Tuesday that he fondled young girls at his daughter's sleep-overs, received thousands of images of child pornography, and owned pre-pubescent sex dolls.

David Blasczak, 69, of Newark, New York, acknowledged that, as a physician, he persuaded mothers to allow him to photograph their young daughter's genitals. He told the mothers that the photos would be used for a study of sex abuse, Blasczak said in federal court.

Blasczak pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of receipt of child pornography. He admitted that he received more than 8,000 images — some in videos — of the sexual abuse and molestation of children.

Some were infants and toddlers, he said.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommend a sentence of 17½ to just less than 22 years. U.S. District Judge Charles Siragusa is not bound by those guidelines. The minimum sentence would be five years and the maximum 60 years.

"Do you understand with the guidelines range there is a real possibility you will die in prison?" Siragusa asked Blasczak.

"Very well, your honor," Blasczak answered.

Blasczak surrendered his medical license after his arrest Jan. 18. He had worked with Finger Lakes Health's Clyde Family Health Center, which fired him after he was charged, and also worked part-time for the Clyde-Savannah Central School District in Wayne County, just east of Rochester.

He also had helped train physicians assistants in Rochester Institute of Technology's family medicine program for nearly 20 years, Finger Lakes (Geneva, N.Y.) Daily News reported.

He had been practicing in New York since May 1980, according to New York's physicians license database. He had graduated in May 1977 from Creighton University, a Catholic college in Omaha, Nebraska.

In a January interview with federal Homeland Security agents, Blascak admitted to receiving the pornography and said that between 1990 and 2000 he removed the clothes of young girls and sexually touched them as they slept over at his house.

Homeland Security agents have since interviewed some of those girls, who are now grown, and some recalled awakening to Blasczak's inappropriate acts, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi said. Police do not appear to have been notified then.

Blasczak can't be charged for those crimes now because of statute-of-limitation laws in effect then.

New York State Police used Blasczak for sexual abuse investigations and his requests to photograph the genitals of young girls were done, in part, to help him with a "self-educational" study, he said. He also admitted that he used the photos for sexual gratification.

Mothers were in the room when he took the photographs, Blasczak said. Some refused his request.

He never touched the girls himself, he said.

Blasczak also admitted to stealing children's underwear and owning pre-pubescent sex dolls. The dolls were discovered at his office, as was a novel he was writing about the sexual abuse of children.

"It was about, more or less, the romanticization of children as sexual objects," the former doctor said when Siragusa asked him about the writings.

Siragusa asked Blasczak why he indulged in victimizing children.

"I wish I had a good answer for you," he said. "Maybe I thought I was just clever enough to get away with something that I knew was illegal."

After a pause, he said he does now know his acts were also immoral.

Blasczak is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20.

