WASHINGTON — Fort Bliss in Texas will house about 12,000 beds for migrants apprehended at the border under a plan awaiting approval by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, a Defense official said Wednesday.

The Army post in El Paso and Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, are the installations that Mattis has named as sites for the camps.

The 12,000 beds to be provided at Fort Bliss are in response to a request from the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.

The Pentagon, in a statement Wednesday night, announced that it would build three tent complexes to house 4,000 people each at three separate locations if it does not have facilities for 12,000. Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and California are the states Homeland Security prefers for their location.

Homeland security wants to house 2,000 people within 45 days, according to the Pentagon.

Since the Trump administration announced in April that it had imposed a “zero tolerance” policy on illegal border crossing, more than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents. Last week, Trump issued an executive order stopping the family separations. The children have been scattered to shelters around the country.

Earlier this week, Mattis told reporters that the number of beds required is in flux.

“We'll provide whatever support the Department of Homeland Security needs in order to house the people that they have under their custody,” Mattis said. “So we'll work that out week by week. The numbers obviously are dynamic, so we'll have to stay flexible in our logistics support for the Department of Homeland Security.”

Mattis sought to avoid getting the military entangled in the controversy.

“Providing housing, shelter for those who need it, is a legitimate governmental function,” he said. “This one I recognize the political aspects of it, but for us it's a logistics support effort.”

Mattis is traveling in Asia.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com