Jimmy John's has expanded its menu with new 16-inch sandwiches.

Jimmy John’s is taking gluttony to a new level.

For those who think Subway's footlongs just aren't big enough, Jimmy John's is going even bigger -- a 16-inch giant of a deli sandwich.

The most outrageous version of this baby handily packs more calories than even the 1,650-calorie Boss Burger that Chili's introduced last month. Chili's behemoth goes vertical, nearly half a foot high with five kinds of meat, cheese and sauces.

Jimmy John's wasn't about to be one-upped.

“It really came about because of consumer demand for it,” said John Shea, Jimmy John’s chief marketing officer. “We had hungrier consumers looking for a little bit more sandwich.”

Double the size of the chain's eight-inch original, the giant sandwiches range from 1,110 calories for the classic turkey breast to 2,190 for the hefty Gargantuan. This cardiologist's nightmare comes stacked with salami, capicola, turkey, roast beef, ham, provolone cheese, vegetables, oil and vinegar and mayo.

The government recommends 2,000 calories a day for most adults.

Subway's most caloric footlong is its Chicken & Bacon Ranch Melt, which has 590 calories per six-inch serving, or 1,190 for the footlong, according to the company's nutrition guide.

Shea said Jimmy John's new menu item targets customers with larger appetites including construction workers and college students.

Prices vary around country, but a 16-inch turkey sandwich was priced Wednesday at $11.99 at a location in Stuart. Fla. Shea says it's cheaper than purchasing two eight-inch subs.

“We’ve got the value consumer who is looking at getting two sandwiches," Shea said. It can become a family meal: "Splitting a sandwich among a couple of kids or among a couple of people that are sharing it."

For those watching calories and carbohydrates, the chain has an “Unwich Lettuce Wrap” for its eight-inch sandwiches, which takes between 280 and 390 calories off the calorie count. Scooping bread out of the top of the roll takes 110 calories off the original and 220 off the giant.

To highlight the new menu, now available nationwide, Jimmy John's has launched a "Freak Yeah!" campaign with a series of television commercials and radio ads, Shea said.

