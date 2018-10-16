The American pastor freed from Turkey last week after two years in detainment said he's likely "one of the most hated men" in that nation following his return to the United States.

Andrew Brunson, the 50-year-old evangelist who was jailed on accusations of espionage, detailed his prison conditions and solitary confinement in an interview Tuesday with "Good Morning America."

"At the beginning I was held in solitary confinement for a number of days, and that was very difficult," Brunson told ABC's George Stephanopoulos. "And the way I survived that was just by spending hours in prayer, just to keep my sanity."

After that, Brunson said, he was moved into a jail cell with 19 other people. It was designed to hold eight, he said.

"It was very isolated, both by language and by culture – nationality – and also by religion," he said.

Brunson and his wife moved to Turkey in 1993, following in his missionary parents' footsteps to tend a small church in the coastal city of Izmir.

After Turkey's failed coup in 2016, an indictment tied Brunson to Fetullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric believed by Turkey's president to have fomented the thwarted uprising.

Brunson reiterated denials that he took part in any spying Tuesday on "Good Morning America" but said the accusations against him have left him despised in the nation.

"At this point, I'm one of the most hated men in Turkey, probably, because I was accused of spying as well as being part of the attempt to overthrow the government and supporting Kurdish terrorists," he told ABC.

On top of that, Brunson said, he was also blamed for a downward shift in Turkey's economy. President Donald Trump pressured Turkey with economic penalties in recent weeks to compel Brunson's release, upending Turkey's economy and devaluing its currency, the lira.

Brunson's release came Friday. By Saturday, he was praying for Trump in the Oval Office. It was a moment Brunson prayed would happen, he told ABC.

"We think this president needs a lot of prayer," he said. "Every president does."

