Take a look at the latest and coolest hotel renovations

The Hotel Dylan has a posh motel look. It has just been renovated.

Hotel Dylan

Fall is here, and hotels are gearing up for the holidays.

Business is about to pick up again after a shoulder season in which families stayed put for the start of the school year.

But Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner, and hotels are unveiling their latest renovations to attract the holiday crowds. Here are a few notable ones:

Willard InterContinental, Washington, D.C.

The Willard InterContinental, is celebrating its 200th anniversary with an $18 million renovation. All 335 guestrooms and suites were revamped over six months.

Because the Willard is a historic property, Parker-Torres Design had to blend traditional and contemporary elements.

“Our most important objective was to respect the history of this Grand Dame hotel,” says Miriam Torres, principal at Parker-Torres Design.

Nicknamed the “Residence of Presidents,” the hotel has some of the largest guest rooms in the city, ranging from 375 square feet to 3,000 square feet.

Rooms have a color scheme of blue, ivory and grey accented with gold. The 41 suites have a neutral palette of cream, beige, tan, silver, and gold accented with red.

Bathrooms have been modernized with walk-in marble showers.

In-room technology has improved with a new electronic lock system, complimentary Wi-Fi and furniture with power outlets and USB charging ports.

The Willard has an extensive collection of vintage furniture in its guest rooms, and 115 of those pieces have been re-upholstered. The rooms also have newly commissioned watercolor paintings of the property and its architectural details.

Common areas such as Round Robin Bar and Café du Parc have been spruced up. Café du Parc also opened a new private dining area, Pershing Room.

“For 200 years, The Willard has welcomed U.S. presidents, foreign dignitaries and celebrities, as well as has been the site of many historic moments," says general manager Markus Platzer. "The Willard is more than a hotel. It’s a living, breathing piece of history. It’s an iconic institution.”

The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte

To celebrate its 17th anniversary, The Ballantyne has unveiled a multi-million dollar makeover with redesigned guestrooms and public spaces.

The renovation is a nod to Charlotte's Ballantyne enclave, which was once a family hunting land.

When they arrive, guests will be greeted by two bronze Dalmatian statues that pay tribute to the pets who roamed the original hunting land.

The lobby is decorated in a palette of white, gold and grey, with hand-painted gold accents. From 1803 to 1828, North Carolina was the only state in the nation to produce gold.

The Ryal bar, named after a unit of currency during James VI of Scotland’s reign, offers plush pocket seating and a glass balcony with views of the grounds and golf course.

Featuring emerald, gold and gray accents, the Great Room has been redesigned to evoke the look of the “Carolina Emperor,” the largest-cut emerald ever found in North America.

Guest rooms were also redesigned with a mixture of antiques and new pieces. The Spa at Ballantyne also has a new color palette of warm neutrals and powder blues.

“The luxurious transformation offers moments of discovery through art, antiques and décor emanating a relaxed residential feel,” says Raj Radke, general manager.

The Lodge at Ballantyne, a 35-room private retreat on The Ballantyne’s grounds that is often used for groups, has a renovated lobby and guestrooms.

Hotel Figueroa, Los Angeles

This historic downtown Los Angeles hotel was founded in 1926 by the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) as a hostel for traveling businesswomen.

To celebrate its 92nd birthday, the hotel’s Spanish Colonial architecture has been restored with the addition of energy efficiencies.

“The reimagined Hotel Figueroa is an enclave that embodies the rich history, culture and unique personality of Downtown Los Angeles while offering a luxurious yet unpretentious location where travelers and locals can gather and unwind,” says Clay Andrews, general manager of Hotel Figueroa.

In addition to the refreshed look, the hotel now has a collection of original artworks by women to honor the founders the property. It also has an Artist in Residence program and a new culinary program with five distinctive concepts created by James Beard Award nominee chef Casey Lane and mixologist Dushan Zaric. Each of the hotel’s Writer Series Suites has a collection of books by L.A.-based authors curated by downtown L.A. favorite The Last Bookstore.

The hotel is offering a $20,000 “Bold Like Bouldin” birthday package through the end of the year that includes five nights in the Casablanca Suite and perks such as a cocktail-making class for four and use of a Tesla Model X.

Hotel Dylan, Woodstock, New York

Located on Route 28, Hotel Dylan gives guests access to Woodstock, a haven for artists, musicians, fishermen, hikers, and skiers.

The hotel’s look and amenities are as eclectic as the town. It features works from renowned British painter Ann Carrington and pop artist Trey Speegle. It also has presidential portraits by Asheville, North Carolina artist Spencer Herr.

The property has a new lobby, library, bar, and fireplace. Guest rooms are each named after one of the rock n’ roll legends associated with the Woodstock Nation. The rooms are equipped with details such as retro Smeg refrigerators, Tempaper wall coverings and a turntable with classic vinyl.

The redesign was headed up by The Novogratz firm. Robert and Cortney Novogratz are best known for their TV shows, Bravo's "9 by Design" and HGTV's "Home by Novogratz."

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, Arizona

This resort in Marana, Arizona, just made the Forbes Travel Guide’s 2018 verified list of world’s most luxurious hotels and world’s luxurious spa.

The Tucson-area resort has tried to up its game even more by unveiling a floor-to-ceiling makeover of its 253 guest rooms and 44,000 square-feet of meeting space.

Fourteen ground-level Fireside Mountain View guest rooms were introduced, each with its own outdoor fire-pit and lava rocks. Guests there will get s’mores as a nightly turndown amenity.

Guest rooms now have larger TVs. Beds, bedding, furniture, accessories, and artwork has been replaced.

Rooms have new floor-to-ceiling paint and neutral carpeting. Bathrooms have new max-flow shower fixtures.

Meeting rooms and wedding spaces got upgraded furnishings and carpeting. They also have sound-deadening and soundproofing in the walls.

The property has a new Roadrunner Arcade featuring theater chairs, TVs, foosball and other video and board games. The restaurant, pool and fitness center also got a refresh.

J.D. Power: These hotel brands earned the highest marks among guests

These hotels are cheaper than you would think for Memorial Day

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com