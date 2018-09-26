We've all heard about driving for Uber and Lyft, but how much money can you make delivering for companies like Seamless, Grubhub, UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates?

Just like driving for Uber and Lyft, these companies let drivers sign on to their apps to make deliveries on their own schedules. Are they worth it? We take a look at some of the top delivery apps to find out.

Our method: Using popular job sites Glassdoor and Indeed, we looked at the average driver wages reported for each of the companies listed below. We then multiplied that average by 40 hours and 52 weeks to get our yearly wage.

As with any gig economy job, these are not traditional salaries, and pay will vary based on location, time of day and how busy each particular service is. The reported total wages do not appear to factor in taxes, expenses or tips and promotions the services run to boost earnings.

Grubhub and Seamless

Grubhub and Seamless are two of the largest delivery apps in the country. Initially starting as competitors, the two companies merged in 2013 and have since continued to run both services in cities around the country, with Grubhub becoming the parent brand.

As with many of the companies on this list, deliveries can be made via cars as well as by riding bicycles and scooters and by walking (exact options available vary by city).

According to 73 salaries on Glassdoor, Grubhub drivers typically make $12 per hour. According to 92 reported salaries on Indeed, the average hourly pay for Grubhub drivers was $11.05.

Over the course of a year, this would break down to between $22,894 and $24,960 annually if working as a 40-hour per week full-time job.

UberEats

UberEats has grown at a surprisingly fast pace in spite of the competition.

Uber's food delivery service launched in 2014, expanding Uber beyond ride-sharing and into food delivery around the world.

While there is not a lot of data out there for Uber Eats, based on 31 salaries for Uber delivery drivers on Glassdoor found the average hourly salary to be $10. On Indeed, nine wages were reported at an average of $15.57 per hour.

Over the course of a year, this would break down to between $20,800 and roughly $32,386 annually if working as a 40-hour per week full-time job.

DoorDash

As with UberEats and Grubhub, deliveries on DoorDash can be made in a variety of ways including motorcycles, scooters, bikes and walking (again, depending on city).

Based on 75 salaries on Glassdoor, the average hourly pay for deliveries on DoorDash is $10 per hour. Based on 188 reports, Indeed has the average salary for DoorDash at $17.74 per hour.

Over a year, this would translate to a salary between $20,800 and roughly $36,899 if done full-time.

Postmates

Reaching over 135 million people, Postmates covers areas all across the U.S.. Unlike some of the other options on this list, it also delivers more than food including drinks and groceries. As deliverers can also be classified as couriers, things are bit trickier to calculate.

According to 40 salaries posted to Glassdoor, the average pay is $11 per hour for drivers. For couriers, the average is $10 based on 59 postings to the site.

On Indeed, based on 136 salaries, the average for delivery drivers is $19.97 per hour. For couriers, the average pay is $13.64 based on 44 salaries.

Over a year the average for drivers ranges from $22,880 to roughly $41,538 for drivers and $20,800 to roughly $28,371 for couriers.

