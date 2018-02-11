Looking to re-watch "Game of Thrones" or "Veep" this weekend with your extra hour of Daylight Saving Time? You may need to make other plans if you have Dish Network's Dish satellite service or stream television over Sling TV.

HBO and Cinemax have gone dark for subscribers of the two providers as part of a programming dispute between Dish Network and AT&T, owner of the two premium cable companies as a result of its merger with Time Warner earlier this year.

Dish, which owns and operates internet-streaming Sling TV service in addition to its traditional satellite service, claims that AT&T pulled its channels as a way to get it to pay for "a guaranteed number of subscribers, regardless of how many consumers actually want to subscribe to HBO."

“AT&T is stacking the deck with free-for-life offerings to wireless customers and slashed prices on streaming services, effectively trying to force DISH to subsidize HBO on AT&T’s platforms,” Andy LeCuyer, Dish's senior vice president of programming, said in a statement. “This is the exact anticompetitive behavior that critics of the AT&T-Time Warner merger warned us about. Every pay-TV company should be concerned.”

HBO, meanwhile, maintains that Dish dropped them, telling USA TODAY in a statement that Dish is responding to "our good faith attempts with unreasonable terms," adding that Dish "removing services from their customers is becoming all too common a negotiating tactic for them."

In a statement provided to USA TODAY, WarnerMedia spokesperson Keith Cocozza says the company offered to let Dish continue to carry HBO under the companies "existing terms."

Cocozza told USA TODAY on Friday afternoon that HBO was still sending its signal out to Dish subscribers but that Dish was blocking its customers from accessing the channel on TV or through the HBO Go app.

WarnerMedia is the division AT&T created for its entertainment companies following the Time Warner merger.

The premium cable channel has since launched a "Keep My HBO" website to encourage users of Dish or Sling TV to either sign up for its $14.99 a month HBO Now streaming service or add HBO or Cinemax to a different streaming service lsuch as PlayStation Vue, Prime Video, Hulu or AT&T's DirecTV Now.

In addition to DirecTV Now, AT&T owns Dish competitors DirecTV and U-Verse.

The latest in the new trend of cable and satellite negotiations

Disputes between content providers and cable and satellite providers aren't uncommon as companies try to negotiate new deals. Last year, a dispute between CBS and Dish led to CBS pulling some of its channels from the satellite provider and football fans missing a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

In 2012, two years before AT&T bought them, a dispute between DirecTV and Viacom led to channels such as MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon being removed from DirecTV systems for nine days while the two companies negotiated.

HBO's statement notes that this is the first time in its "forty-plus years of operation" that it hasn't reached an agreement with a distributor.

While that may be true, Dish points out the pulling of HBO and Cinemax comes just months after a judge approved AT&T's $85 billion merger with Time Warner. The Justice Department sued to block that deal over concerns that AT&T would gain too much control over how Americans will be able to watch Time Warner content and on what platforms it could do so.

The Department is currently appealing AT&T's victory, saying that the ruling in AT&T's favor was found only by "erroneously ignoring fundamental principles of economics and common sense.”

AT&T, however, accuses Dish and the DOJ of working together, even extending it to this latest HBO dispute.

“The Department of Justice collaborated closely with Dish in its unsuccessful lawsuit to block our merger," Cocozza said in a statement provided to USA TODAY. "That collaboration continues to this day with Dish’s tactical decision to drop HBO – not the other way around. DOJ failed to prove its claims about HBO at trial and then abandoned them on appeal.”

Dish is hoping to go to arbitration with AT&T, with HBO and Cinemax access being restored while the companies settle their differences. AT&T, of course, is recommending people on Twitter to go to its "Keep My HBO" website to find other ways to get the channels.

To our Dish customers: We’re committed to giving you the choices you deserve. You can take back control. For more information on how to continue receiving HBO, go to https://t.co/pq55AZMhAK. — HBO (@HBO) November 1, 2018

Dish Network says that Dish and Sling TV users who currently subscribe to HBO or Cinemax will be getting credits on their bills while the dispute continues.

It is unclear how long the current dispute will last. In the interim, consumers are losing access to the channels as the two companies fight it out.

