Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., wants to be laid to rest next to a friend from the Navy, Chuck Larson, at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Maryland. He will not be buried near his father and grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
WASHINGTON -- The sadness accompanying the death of Sen. John McCain wasn't contained to party lines. 

A showing of support and condolences poured out by both Republicans and Democrats Saturday evening as the nation grasped with the news of the respect Arizona senator's passing. 

Here is how leaders in Washington reacted to McCain's death. 

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R- Ky: "Today is a deeply sad day for the Senate and for our nation. Elaine and I join all Americans in mourning the passing of our dear friend and colleague Senator John McCain. 

In an era filled with cynicism about national unity and public service, John McCain’s life shone as a bright example. He showed us that boundless patriotism and self-sacrifice are not outdated concepts or clichés, but the building blocks of an extraordinary American life.

It’s an understatement to say the Senate will not be the same without our friend John. I will treasure the many memories we’ve shared together through the years."

Rep. Paul Ryan, R-WI: "This is a sad day for the United States. Our country has lost a decorated war hero and statesman. John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life. John put principle before politics. He put country before self. He was one of the most courageous men of the century. He will always be listed among freedom’s most gallant and faithful servants. Our hearts are with his wife, Cindy, his children, and his grandchildren. This Congress, this country mourn with them."

President Donald Trump: "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!"

Former President Barack Obama: "John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics. But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed. We saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world. We saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way.

Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt. Michelle and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Cindy and their family."

Barack Obama

Former Vice President Joe Biden: "John McCain’s life is proof that some truths are timeless. Character. Courage. Integrity. Honor. A life lived embodying those truths casts a long, long shadow. John McCain will cast a long shadow. His impact on America hasn’t ended. Not even close. It will go on for many years to come.

As a POW, John endured the worst of what human beings can do to one another. In politics, he fell short of his greatest ambition. At the end of his life he faced a cruel and relentless disease. And yet through it all he never lost sight of what he believed most: Country First. And the spirit that drove him was never extinguished: we are here to commit ourselves to something bigger than ourselves.

John was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend."

Former President George W. Bush: "Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order. He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I'll deeply miss. Laura and I send our heartfelt sympathies to Cindy and the entire McCain family, and our thanks to God for the life of John McCain."

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D- NY: "As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller - never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare. The Senate, the United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain. Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tx.: Today the nation lost a proud veteran, seasoned lawmaker, and beloved father.  A true maverick and highly-effective statesman, John McCain’s career spanned the globe and was the envy of many.  The firmness of his character, and unyielding love for this country, were unmatched.

As we mourn the loss of John McCain, we’re called to be stronger patriots and better citizens.  We send our condolences to his four children, his wife Cindy, and the entire McCain family.  It’s hard to lose him, but I know the legacy he leaves will long remain.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA: "The nation is in tears. Today, with the passing of John McCain, Congress and America have lost a leader and public servant of deep patriotism, outstanding bravery and undaunted spirit. Compelled by his unshakeable faith and deep love of country, he dedicated his life to defending both America and the American idea – fighting tirelessly to ensure that our nation always remains a land of justice, freedom and hope.

Over the course of John McCain’s years of distinguished service, whether as a naval officer, Member of Congress, U.S. Senator or presidential candidate, we all saw firsthand his integrity, humility, courage and grace.  He never forgot the great duty he felt to care for our nation’s heroes, dedicating his spirit and energy to ensuring that no man or woman in uniform was left behind on the battlefield or once they returned home."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. : "America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions. ….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor."

Sen. David Perdue, R-GA: "American patriot is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of John McCain. He dedicated his life to serving the country he loved so much and for that we will be eternally grateful. His wit, wisdom, and leadership will be missed in the United States Senate – especially on the Armed Services Committee. Bonnie and I send our heartfelt prayers to Cindy, their children, and the entire McCain family during this very difficult time."

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mi: John McCain was a true American hero. He served our country bravely on the battlefield and in public service. His independent spirit and his dedication to doing what is right will be greatly missed. My prayers are with Cindy and the McCain family during this very difficult time.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, R-AZ: "My heart is heavy today as I join countless Americans across our country in mourning the loss of one of our nation’s greatest leaders and statesmen, one of my personal heroes, Senator John McCain. Throughout his life – as a Naval Aviator, a Prisoner of War who endured years of torture, a Congressman, and a six-term Senator – John repeatedly showed how anything is possible when armed with determination, a deep sense of patriotism and an unbreakable will.

I will forever treasure the privilege of working with John McCain in the Senate—even if it was only for a short time—and I will be forever grateful for the sacrifices he made in service to the greatest country the world has ever known. I hope the heights he reached and the life he led can be a lesson to us all about the power of perseverance and the ability of every American to overcome any challenge and make our country a better place."

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-IN: "I deeply mourn the loss of my dear friend and mentor, John McCain, an American hero of the truest kind. His example will always inspire me. I will remember John as representing the very best of what makes America the greatest nation in the world. May God bless his family, friends, and our nation just as John blessed us with his life."

John McCain: From the Navy to Arizona senator
Vice Adm. John S. McCain Sr. with his son, Cmdr. John S. McCain Jr., on board a U.S. Navy ship (probably USS Proteus, AS-19) in Tokyo Bay, circa September 1945. McCain Jr. is father to Arizona Sen. John McCain.
A 1951 photo of John McCain (left) with his mother Roberta, brother Joe and father John S. Jr. (Jack).
John McCain stands in military dress uniform next to his father, John S. McCain Jr., in this undated file photo. Born the son and grandson of Navy admirals, McCain was destined for a military career.
A portrait of John McCain taken in 1958 for the Lucky Bag yearbook at the U.S. Naval Academy.
John McCain (front right) with his squadron in 1965.
North Vietnamese remove Navy flier John McCain from the waters off the Vietnamese coast after McCain's plane was shot down in 1967 while on a bombing mission. McCain, now a U.S. senator, was held captive from 1967 until 1973. The photo is among those released by the Library of Congress and taken by North Vietnamese photographers during the war.
John McCain is tended to in a Hanoi, North Vietnam, hospital as a prisoner of war in the fall of 1967.
This is an undated file photo of Sen. John McCain, lying injured as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. It was among 4,000 photos and documents given to a U.S. delegation by Hanoi. McCain was a U.S. Navy pilot downed in Vietnam in 1967.
John McCain is escorted by Lt. Cmdr. Jay Coupe Jr., public relations officer, March 14, 1973, to Hanoi's Gia Lam Airport after the POW was released.
Lt. Cmdr. John McCain, a POW for over five years, waves to well-wishers on March 18, 1973, after arriving at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Florida.
John McCain giving an interview after his return from Vietnam in 1973.
John McCain is greeted by President Richard Nixon (left) in Washington D.C., in the spring of 1975 after being released after more than five years in a Vietnamese prisoner-of-war camp.
John and Cindy McCain on their wedding day in May 1980.
Rep. John McCain at Republican Headquarters in Hilton with wife Cindy McCain and John Rhodes in 1982.
John McCain in 1982.
John McCain, congressman-elect, on Nov. 11, 1982.
A photo of John McCain from 1983.
Rita and Jim Craig look on as John McCain, R-Ariz., District 1, presents their son, Kevin Craig, with a letter from President Ronald Reagan on Dec. 15, 1983, related to a girl's rescue.
John McCain doing volunteer work in Mesa, Arizona, in 1984.
Rep. John McCain with wife Cindy and daughter Meghan in 1984.
Cindy McCain leaves the polling place with newborn daughter Meghan after voting in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 6, 1984.
Rep. John McCain, R- Ariz., holds his daughter Meghan, and his wife Cindy holds the couple's new baby, Sidney McCain IV, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix in May 1986.
Rep. John McCain and wife Cindy celebrate his election to the Senate in 1986.
A photo of Arizona Sen. John McCain from 1986.
President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office shaking hands with Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in Washington, D.C., in 1987.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds daughter Meghan McCain in his lap in 1987.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., joins members of the Salvation Army for bell ringing outside the post office at First Avenue and Fillmore Street in Phoenix in December 1987.
Sen. Christopher Dodd (second from right), D-Conn., introduces Nicaraguan Cardinal Miguel Obando y Bravo to Sen. John McCain (left), R- Ariz., on Jan. 15, 1988, as Texas Sen. Phil Gramm stands next to Dodd looking on. The senators are on a trip to Central America to evaluate progress in implementing the Guatemala Peace Accords.
Sen. John McCain leaves the office of Carl Kunasek on Jan. 21, 1988, after conferring with the president of the senate and Bob Usdane.
Arizona Sen. John McCain dropped by to say hello to some Make-A-Wish kids on April 8, 1988. Here he is greeting Thomasina Schnepf, 11, from Phoenix, who once had a brain tumor.
Sen. John McCain (center), R- Ariz., on May 8, 1989, speaks with a soldier from the Panamanian Defense Forces after he voted. McCain is a member of the official observer delegation sent from Washington for the country's presidential election.
Sen. John McCain at the KTAR radio station in Phoenix in August 1989.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., ponders a question from reporters during a news conference on Oct. 16, 1989, in Phoenix. McCain called the session to answer questions about his involvement with developer Charles H. Keating Jr.
Sen. John McCain answers questions from Alison Haas (left) and Katie Faber (right), both 6th graders representing KdSTAR Radio at Shumway Elementary School in Chandler, Arizona, on March 14, 1990.
Sen. John Glenn (left), D-Ohio, and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smile during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., in October 1990.
Sens. John Glenn (left), D-Ohio, Dennis DeConcini, D-Ariz., and John McCain (right), R-Ariz., arrive at the Senate Ethics Committee hearing room Nov. 15, 1990, on Capitol Hill. Five senators are to face charges that they took part in alleged influence peddling to help former savings and loan owner Charles H. Keating, Jr.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is sworn in prior to testifying before the Senate Ethics Committee Nov. 16, 1990, during the "Keating Five" hearings in Washington, D.C.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles during Senate Ethics Committee hearings Nov. 20, 1990, into the "Keating Five." Seated next to McCain is his attorney John Dowd.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Feb. 27, 1991, after the Senate Ethics Committee said he exercised poor judgement on behalf of Charles H. Keating Jr.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., announced the McCain Tax Fairness and Accountability Act of 1991 in front of the downtown Phoenix post office building on April 15, 1991.
John McCain thanks his supporters, with wife Cindy, son Jimmy and daughter Bridget beside him, on Nov. 4, 1992, at the Hyatt Regency after his Senate re-election.
Arizona Sen. John McCain gives the speech nominating Bob Dole to be the Republican presidential candidate at the GOP convention in San Diego on Aug. 14, 1996.
U.S. Sen. John McCain (center), R-Ariz., embraces Mai Van On on Nov. 13, 1996, the man who saved him in 1967 after his bomber was shot down over Hanoi, North Vietnam, during the Vietnam War.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gestures during an interview in his Capitol Hill office on Sept. 23, 1997.
Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., and Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., speak to reporters about campaign-finance reform on Capitol Hill on Oct. 6, 1997, in Washington D.C.
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., presides over a hearing on the tobacco bill on March 11, 1998. Negotiators on March 29, 1998, agreed on most of the provisions of Congress' leading tobacco bill, sponsored by McCain, that would charge the industry about $138 billion more and impose harsher restrictions than the settlement companies and states reached in June.
Sen John McCain, R-Ariz., announces the National Tobacco Policy and Youth Smoking Reduction Act during a Capitol Hill news conference on March 30, 1998. Sen. Fritz Hollings, D-S.C., listens at left.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., with his wife Cindy at his side, announces his plans to run for re-election to the Senate on April 17, 1998, in Phoenix.
Roberta McCain with her son, Sen. John McCain, at the National Press Club May 20, 1999.
Arizona Sen. John McCain (right) is interviewed July 3, 1999, by Richard Sisk of the New York Daily News on his Straight Talk Express bus while on a four-day campaign tour of South Carolina.
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks in Seneca, South Carolina on July 31, 1999.
Then-Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., addresses a rally at the Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Park on Aug. 27, 1999, in Window Rock.
Sen. John McCain (second from right) talks with Lt. J.G. Leslie Hull-Ryde at an entrance to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 27, 1999. McCain is a graduate of the academy.
John McCain and his wife Cindy are mobbed by the media at a town hall event in North Hampton, New Hampshire, where McCain made a campaign stop on Nov. 29, 1999.
Republican presidential hopeful and Arizona Sen. John McCain and his wife Cindy leave their bus as they arrive for the Raymond Town Hall Meeting at Raymond High School in New Hampshire in January 2000.
Republican presidential hopefuls Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Texas Gov. George W. Bush (right), shake hands before the GOP debate at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Jan. 10, 2000.
Presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain gives a thumbs up to his supporters after the Republican debate in Columbia, South Carolina, in February 2000.
Presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain and Gary Bauer hold onto each other in support after a tough race against Texas Gov. George W. Bush in the South Carolina primary held on Feb. 19, 2000.
Presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain speaks with the press after casting his vote at the GOP Primary along with his wife Cindy McCain. They cast their votes inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Feb. 22, 2000.
Retired U.S. Marines Col. George "Bud" Day sits on the side of the road campaigning for his POW friend, Arizona Sen. John McCain, in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 19, 2000, the day of the GOP primary.
Cindy McCain and her husband, presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain, register to cast their vote at the GOP primary. They cast their votes inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Feb. 22, 2000.
Presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain playfully swings a toy Star Wars lightsaber, as does his wife Cindy (right), as they leave the podium following his victory speech on Feb. 22, 2000, at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak in Phoenix.
Republican presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain celebrates with his wife Cindy (left) as they arrive at the podium for his victory speech in 2000 at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak in Phoenix.
Sen. John McCain and wife Cindy address the crowd during a gala at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on March 7, 2000.
Arizona Sen. John McCain covers his heart as U.S servicemen carry the remains of Vietnam War veterans missing in action onto a transport plane during a repatriation ceremony at the Hanoi, Vietnam airport on April 25, 2000.
A Vietnamese woman pours tea as U.S. Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., meets with Vietnam's Foreign Minister Nguyen Dy Nien at the Foreign Ministry building in Hanoi, Vietnam on April 25, 2000.
U.S. President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain at the Iowa debate on Jan. 15, 2000. After the 2000 election, the Senate was split 50-50. McCain's goal was to build bipartisan support for his crusades and he transitioned easily into his new role as the No. 1 Republican counterweight to Bush.
John McCain, R-Ariz., sits in his chief of staff's office discussing tactics as Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is seen on the television presenting an amendment to the McCain-Feingold campaign-finance reform bill on the Senate floor March 22, 2001, in Washington D.C.
John McCain, R-Ariz., kicks back in his chair and makes a phone call while working in his Capitol Hill office in Washington D.C., during the Senate debate of the McCain-Finegold campaign-finance reform bill on March 23, 2001.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., makes a presentation during an all-star tribute honoring New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani at the Sheraton in New York on Nov. 14, 2001.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., walks down the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to address the media with Rep. Martin Meehan (left), D-Mass., and Sen. Russ Feingold (right), D-Wis., in Washington D.C., Sept. 8, 2003.
Sen. John McCain speaks to the press about the U.S. war effort in Iraq and national security after flying into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from Washington D.C., via Dallas on March 22, 2003.
President W. George Bush and Sen. John McCain hug after McCain introduced Bush at a rally at Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Aug. 11, 2004. McCain supports President Bush's Iraq policy, despite its growing unpopularity.
Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., speaks with host David Letterman on the set of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York City on Feb. 28, 2007. During his appearance, McCain announced that he would seek the 2008 Republican nomination for president.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., visits the popular Shorja market in central Baghdad, Iraq, on April 1, 2007.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., addresses a group of supporters during a campaign stop April 28, 2007, in Tempe, Arizona. "We're not going to surrender to al-Qaida," he declared.
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his 95-year-old mother Roberta McCain get ready for a live interview with "Hard Ball" host Chris Mathews, on Nov. 9, 2007, in a hotel room in Meredith, New Hampshire.
Republic presidential hopefuls (from left) former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former Sen. Fred Thompson, R-Tenn., former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif. pose on stage prior to the Univision Republican Presidential Candidate Forum at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida on Dec. 9, 2007.
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., listens as he gets the endorsement from former Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., on Dec. 17, 2007, at the American Legion in Hillsborough, New Hampshire.
Meghan McCain with her dad and Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on election night in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Jan. 8, 2008. McCain won the New Hampshire Republican primary, completing a remarkable comeback and climbing back into contention for the presidential nomination.
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy arrive for his post-primary election victory party in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Jan. 8, 2008.
Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., uses a cheetah hand puppet to make her husband laugh as they ride the "Straight Talk Express" campaign bus to a polling station on the day of South Carolina's Republican presidential primary in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 19, 2008.
Republican presidential hopeful, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles as he speaks after his South Carolina presidential primary election win at the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 19, 2008.
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani rally the crowd during a campaign rally for McCain at the Colonial Volunteer Fire House in Hamilton, New Jersey, on Feb. 4, 2008, ahead of Super Tuesday's presidential primary elections.
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., shakes hands with Mitt Romney during a news conference in Boston on Feb. 14, 2008, where Romney announced his endorsement of McCain.
Republican presidential hopeful, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., reacts with his wife Cindy as they arrive on stage at his primary election watch party in Dallas, Texas, on March 4, 2008. McCain clinched the Republican presidential nomination.
In this image released by the U.S. Air Force, Sen. John McCain is seen at Baghdad International Airport to visit the top U.S. commander in Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus, in Baghdad, Iraq, on March 16, 2008. McCain, the likely Republican presidential nominee who has linked his political future to U.S. success in Iraq, was in Baghdad for meetings with Iraqi and U.S. diplomatic and military officials, a government official said.
U.S. Sen. John McCain talks to reporters during his visit to Amman, Jordan, on March 18, 2008. McCain, the likely Republican nominee for the U.S. presidential election, said that any hasty pullout from Iraq would be a mistake that would favor Iran and al-Qaida.
Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., speaks with host Jon Stewart during a break at a taping of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" on May 7, 2008, in New York.
President George W. Bush and Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., wave at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on May 27, 2008.
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during a campaign event in Houston on June 17, 2008.
Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks as Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., introduces her as his vice presidential running mate on Aug. 29, 2008, at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.
Sen. John McCain waves to the crowd before addressing delegates at the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
Republican presidential nominee John McCain finishes his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
Sen. John McCain and his wife Cindy wave to the crowd during the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 4, 2008.
Republican presidential nominee John McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, bask in the celebration at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
Republican presidential nominee Arizona Sen. John McCain speaks on the financial crisis Sept. 24, 2008, at a hotel in New York City. McCain said he was suspending his campaign and is seeking a postponement of the presidential debate to deal with the crisis.
In this photo provided by CBS News, CBS News anchor Katie Couric interviews Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain on Sept. 24, 2008, in New York. The interview aired on that evening's "CBS Evening News With Katie Couric."
President George W. Bush makes remarks on the economic crisis during a meeting with bipartisan and bicameral members of Congress, including presidential candidates Republican John McCain and Democrat Barack Obama, in the Cabinet Room on Sept. 25, 2008, at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., speaks as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., listens during a town hall-style presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 7, 2008.
Supporters cheer for presidential candidate Sen. John McCain during a campaign stop at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Oct. 13, 2008.
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds a bag of oranges as he begins a media briefing Oct. 23, 2008, after visiting Parkesdale Farm Market in Plant City, Florida. Presidential candidates Barack Obama and John McCain have both stopped by the Parksdale Farm Market for a taste of Jim Meeks' strawberry shortcake and milkshakes as they hopped across central Florida.
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during a rally in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 1, 2008, at the Pennridge Airport.
Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., addresses a campaign rally at Indianapolis International Airport Nov. 3, 2008, in Indianapolis, Indiana. With less than 24 hours before Election Day, McCain is barnstorming through the all-important swing states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Mexico and Nevada before heading home to Arizona.
Sen. John McCain and wife Cindy (right) prepare to cast their ballots at the Albright United Methodist Church in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2008.
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, with his wife Cindy at his side, gives his concession speech to supporters at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2008.
President-elect Barack Obama meets with former Republican presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain at Obama's transition offices in Chicago on Nov. 17, 2008. They were meeting for the first time since the election was held 13 days before.
Then President-elect Barack Obama applauds Arizona Sen. John McCain, the former Republican presidential candidate, during a bipartisan dinner in McCain's honor on Jan. 19, 2009, in Washington, D.C., on the night before Obama's inauguration as the 44th president of the United States.
Sen. John McCain listens to a question from a member of the standing-room-only crowd of several hundred northeast Valley residents at Grace Bible Church in Sun City on Aug. 25, 2009. The main topic for the town-hall discussion was the health insurance reform legislation before Congress. The predominately pro-McCain group supports his stand against government-sponsored health insurance and against many of the other reforms being proposed.
Sen. John McCain speaks at his election rally at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix on March 5, 2010. He was joined by newly elected Sen. Scott Brown from Massachusetts.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., speak about a border security plan to fight illegal immigration and criminal activity along the Arizona-Mexico border during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 19, 2010.
Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, along with son, James McCain (right), 22, arrive to vote at Madison Elementary School in Phoenix, on Nov. 2, 2010. The Republican is expected to win re-election.
Sen. John McCain celebrates his win in his 2010 Senate re-election campaign Nov. 2, 2010, as he takes the stage at the GOP election headquarters at the Hyatt in downtown Phoenix.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., (center) speaks about immigration-reform legislation as outlined by the Senate's bipartisan "Gang of Eight" that would create a path for the nation's 11 million unauthorized immigrants to apply for U.S. citizenship, on April 18, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Gang of Eight members flanking McCain are (from left): Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Majority Whip Richard Durbin, D-Ill.; Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Robert Menendez, D-N.J.; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
Sen. John McCain (left) and Sen. Jeff Flake answer questions at the conclusion of the Conversation On Immigration forum on Aug. 27, 2013, at the Mesa Arts Center.
Sen. John McCain hugs Mitt Romney during a rally for McCain's re-election campaign at Dobson High School in Mesa on Dec. 12, 2015.
Sen. John McCain shakes hands after speaking to his supporters at his campaign headquarters in Phoenix on Aug. 30, 2016. McCain faced competition from Kelli Ward for his senate seat in the Arizona Republican primary.
Sen. John McCain greets supporters after winning a sixth Senate term during his campaign party at the Heard Museum in Phoenix on Nov. 8, 2016.
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., accompanied by Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., listens to testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 5, 2017, during the committee's hearing, "Foreign Cyber Threats to the United States."
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington before the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. McCain has been vocal about his disagreements with Trump.
Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., returned to the U.S. Senate accompanied by his wife Cindy (right) on July 25, 2017, in Washington, D.C. McCain was recently diagnosed with brain cancer but returned on the day the Senate was holding a key procedural vote on President Donald Trump's effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol after voting on the GOP "Skinny Repeal" health care bill on July 28, 2017, in Washington, D.C. McCain was one of three Senate Republicans who voted no to block a stripped-down, or skinny repeal, version of "Obamacare" reform.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives at his office on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 25, 2017, amid a last-ditch GOP push to overhaul the nation's health care system. Looking at the twilight of his career and a grim cancer diagnosis, McCain, who prides himself on an independent streak, could not be moved to go along with the Graham-Cassidy bill.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-TN: "There is usually one United States Senator who stands above the rest and for the last several years that has been John McCain.  His character, courage and devotion to our country have been an example for all of us. Honey and I send our prayers to Cindy and the entire McCain family."

Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-NJ: "We have lost a true American patriot. We will miss him and I send my condolences to his family and to his colleagues in the United States Senate. With great courage, John McCain protected the institution of the Senate at a time when our institutions are under duress. I will never forget Senate McCain standing in defense of Barack Obama from scurrilous attacks during the 2008 campaign. His response to vicious slanders against his opponent were not the answers of a cynical political, but of a human being. To me, this was his personification: scrupulously honest and true. I was honored to work closely with Senator McCain to pass legislation to aid our firefighters. I saw up close that here was a special man. Senator McCain served his country for virtually his entire life, right until the end. God bless you, Senator McCain. And thank you"

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: "We mourn the passing of a true American patriot, Senator John McCain," said Chairwoman McDaniel. "Senator McCain dedicated his life to serving his country, both during his time in Congress and in combat in the U.S. Navy. He was an advocate for American leadership in the world and a tireless champion of our nation’s troops and veterans. We at the RNC are praying for the entire McCain family at this difficult time."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: "For John McCain his country was his life. He was tireless in its service.  Courage, determination and relentless drive made him a great leader.  

To me, having served with him in the Senate for 20 years, his support for President Bush’s surge in Iraq at a time when things had been going badly and public support had eroded, was one of the most dramatic, important, patriotic and selfless actions I had the honor to witness in that body. His presidential aspirations were entirely set aside. He totally deployed his considerable strength and energy to what he believed was best for his country--and in service to those then fighting valiantly for the mission the nation had given them. It was a very contentious debate. His personal dedication and leadership moved a very uncertain decision to a favorable outcome.

His ferocious tenacity for his country was unmatched.  America has lost one of its greatest patriots."

